Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The latest study, titled "Global Construction Equipment Rental Market", published by Emergen Research, entails a thorough review of the present and future market trends in this specific business vertical. The report gathers viable information on the most prominent industry players, distribution channel, regional spectrum, market share, and size, in terms of value and volume, respectively, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.



Firms reduce their cost by availing rental equipment over a long term for numerous projects. Organizations do not need to make upfront investments in various heavy equipment, while saving on depreciation and labor and maintenance costs over a long period of time. Rental companies take care of these expenses. Rental equipment help to save organizations a large amount of money spent on transportation of heavy machineries to various project sites and help optimize labor in various other works. This facilitates organizations to address numerous requirements in various sites.



Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:



In March 2019, Cooper Equipment Rentals announced the purchase of Prime Rentals, an equipment rental company located in Canada. This investment helped the acquirer to expand its business in South Alberta.

In 2019, Siddha Group initiated the use of new construction technologies such as Precast, PEB, and Drywall in its works to secure a better output

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. The region is likely to continue its dominance in the global construction equipment rental market in terms of both usage and manufacturing throughout the forecast period. This region has witnessed growth in the number of metro projects, highways, airports, hydroelectric projects, and dams as well as heavy industrial activities over the last few years.

Key players operating in the market are Loxam Group, United Rentals, Inc., Mtandt Rentals Limited, Cramo PLC., Nesco Rentals, The Hertz Corporation, Boels Rentals, Unirent LLC, Caterpillar Inc., and Ahern Rentals, Inc.



Construction Equipment Rental Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global construction equipment rental market based on equipment type, product type, application, and region as follows:



Equipment TypeOutlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)

Earthmoving

Material Handling

Road Building

Concrete



Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)

Excavators

Cranes

Backhoes

Crawler Dozers

Concrete Pumps



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)

Real Estate

Commercial Estate

Transport Power & Energy Infrastructure

Others



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Construction Equipment Rental Market:



The comprehensive global Construction Equipment Rental market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Construction Equipment Rental Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Construction Equipment Rental Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Advancement of new technologies

4.2.2.2. Growing construction business

4.2.2.3. Zero depreciation cost

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled operators

4.2.3.2. Getting affordable rental rate with premium service

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Construction Equipment Rental Market By Equipment type, Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Million Unit)

5.1. Equipment type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Earthmoving

5.1.2. Material Handling

5.1.3. Road Building

5.1.4. Concrete



CONTINUED..!!



