Construction Equipment Telematics Market Is Booming Worldwide : Sharemac, LoJack, Teletrac Navman

Key Players in This Report Include:

ORBCOMM (United States), Sharemac (Germany), Rosenberger Telematics (Germany), Trimble (United States), Teletrac Navman (United States), LoJack Corporation (United States), DPL Telematics (United States), TelliQ AB (Sweden), Verizon (United States), Geotab (Canada), Omnitracs (United States), Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc. (United States), Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany) and Bridgestone (Japan)



Definition:

Construction equipment telematics is widely used for tracking and monitoring vehicles and assets used in the construction and mining industry. Unscheduled downtimes or failures of equipment are a huge concern for construction companies. More and more companies are installing telematics systems to the used equipment especially in the mixed fleets like dozers, excavators, backhoes, etc. to monitor and get the condition of equipment will create significant opportunities for the market. Further, the solution providers are integrating advanced technologies such as AI and ML into construction telematics and launching mobile apps. Telematics systems are mostly installed on smaller fleets or tools to keep track as it has prone to theft will accelerate the market.



Market Trend

- Evolution of 5G Network Technology and Emerging Trend of GPS Technology Among the End-Users for Telematics System

- Increased Focus on the Implementation of Technological Advancements like Artificial Intelligence for On-Road Construction Fleets



Market Drivers

- Growing Popularity of Heavy Equipment Telematics in the Construction Industry for Monitoring and Improve Operations

- Robust Growth of Construction Industry Around the World Due to Increasing Industrialization and Urbanization



Opportunities

- High Growth of Heavy Equipment Telematics in North American Countries Especially in the United States



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In 2020, Omnitracs announced the acquisition of SmartDrive which offers video-based safety and transportation intelligence. By combining SmartDrive's technology, Omnitracs will be able to deliver a converged solution built on advanced technologies – AI and ML that redefines the future of commercial transportation.

In September 2021, ZTR and Trackunit combined their resources to accelerate innovation and digital transformation to meet the growing demand for telematics systems in the construction industry. By combining with Trackunit, ZTR will be able to operate on a global scale to provide its offering to OEMs, rental companies, and contractors.



The Global Construction Equipment Telematics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Unpowered Equipment Telematics, Powered Equipment Telematics, Heavy Equipment Telematics), Application (Location Tracking/Monitoring, Driver/Operator Performance, Idling, Asset Allocation, Fuel Usage Tracking, Others), End Users (Construction, Mining Industry), Technology (GPS, AVL, MRM, WiFi, RFID)



Global Construction Equipment Telematics market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Construction Equipment Telematics market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Construction Equipment Telematics

- -To showcase the development of the Construction Equipment Telematics market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Construction Equipment Telematics market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Construction Equipment Telematics

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Construction Equipment Telematics market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Construction Equipment Telematics market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Construction Equipment Telematics near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Construction Equipment Telematics market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

