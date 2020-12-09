Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2020 -- Construction estimation software is widely used to calculate the total cost of a construction project. Estimation software computerizes the designs gained from manual spreadsheets & calculators. The introduction of tools helps and increases the speed as well as accuracy of the estimation process. Estimating software supports in improving a contractor's capability to compete with other bidders & exactly represent the actual cost of a project to clients, so improving productivity & bidding process. The increasing construction industry is likely to boost the growth of the global construction estimation software market over the coming years.

Top players in Global Construction Estimation Software Market are:

Causeway Technologies Limited (United Kingdom), Cordell Information Pty Ltd (Australia), ProEst (United States), Sage Group (United Kingdom), Viewpoint, Inc.(United States), Corecon Technologies, Inc (United States), Xactware Solutions, Inc.(United States



Market Drivers

Increasing investments in infrastructure development

An extended measure of the utilization of cloud-based programming



Market Trend

Growing adoption of cloud-based construction estimation software



Market Challenges

Growing threat from low-cost service providers



Market Restraints:

High and upfront recurring cost of the software



The Global Construction Estimation Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Takeoff Software, Cost Databases, Estimating Worksheets, Others), Application (Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Residential Construction), Deployment Model (Cloud based, On premise), End Users (SMEs, Large Organization), Software License (Perpetual License, Subscription License)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Construction Estimation Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Construction Estimation Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Construction Estimation Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Construction Estimation Software Market

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Construction Estimation Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Construction Estimation Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Construction Estimation Software Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



