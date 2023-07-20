Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2023 -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Construction Estimation Software market to witness a CAGR of 8.42% during the forecast period of 2023-2028. Construction Estimation Software Comprehensive Study by Type (Takeoff Software, Cost Databases, Estimating Worksheets, Others), Application (Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Residential Construction), Deployment Model (Cloud-based, On-premise), End Users (SMEs, Large Organization), Software License (Perpetual License, Subscription License). The Construction Estimation Software market size is estimated to increase by USD 642.73 Million at a CAGR of 8.42% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 1030.1 Million.



The Construction Estimation Software market refers to the market for computer software designed to assist construction companies in estimating the costs of their projects. This software typically includes features such as project cost tracking, bidding and proposal generation, takeoff and measurement tools, and scheduling capabilities. The goal of these tools is to help construction companies create more accurate and reliable cost estimates for their projects, leading to better project planning, cost control, and overall profitability. The Construction Estimation Software market includes a range of software solutions from small, specialized tools to enterprise-level software suites used by large construction firms.



Construction Estimation Software Market - Key Segment Analysis



The market share growth by the North American segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by Increasing investments in infrastructure development.



Construction Estimation Software Market - Competition Analysis

The global Construction Estimation Software market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territories. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Causeway Technologies Limited (United Kingdom), Cordell Information Pty Ltd (Australia), ProEst (United States), Sage Group (United Kingdom), Viewpoint, Inc.(United States), Corecon Technologies, Inc (United States), Xactware Solutions, Inc.(United States), iSqFt, Inc.(United States), BluBridge Solutions Inc (United States).



Construction Estimation Software market - Geographical Outlook

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the Construction Estimation Software market. According to our research, the region will account for 38.7% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in North America is driven by Growing adoption of cloud-based construction estimation software.



What key data is demonstrated in this Construction Estimation Software market report?

- CAGR of the market during the forecast period

- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Construction Estimation Software market between 2023 and 2028

- Precise estimation of the size of the Construction Estimation Software market and its contribution to the parent market

- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

- Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa; further broken down by major country within region.

- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Construction Estimation Software market players



Some Extracts from Table of Content

- Overview of Construction Estimation Software Market

- Market dynamics

Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges

- Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry

- Construction Estimation Software Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)

- Construction Estimation Software Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)

- Construction Estimation Software Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)

- Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)

- Construction Estimation Software Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)

- Competitive Situation and Trends

- Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)

- Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution

- Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category

- Construction Estimation Software Cost Analysis

- Marketing Strategy Analysis

- Research Conclusions



