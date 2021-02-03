New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- Increasing urbanization, rapid industrialization, increase in the growth of the construction industry across the globe are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Construction Fabrics during forecast period.



Market Size – USD 1.47 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.0%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced construction fabrics



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Construction fabrics market was valued at USD 1.47 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.84 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0%. The study covers the in-depth analysis of construction fabrics and discusses about various types of construction fabrics used in several sectors. Construction fabrics is a general term describing geotextiles in applications. Construction fabrics consist of three different types of geotextiles and applications used in construction projects. Recent acquisition of the equity capital of Kirson Industrial Reinforcements GmbH, a major manufacturer of reinforcement scrim and combination products of scrim and nonwoven fabrics by Saint Gobain, one of the leading construction fabrics company.



Increase in the demand for commercial spaces such as banking, financial services, rising urbanization and industrialization are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. Also, increasing commercial infrastructures and construction of eco-cities with vertical gardens has led to growth in the construction fabrics industry. However, problems related to disposal of waste and availability of inexpensive substitutes are the major hindrances to the construction fabrics market.



Some of the players profiled in the report are Sioen Industries NV, Hiraoka & Co. Ltd, Endutex Coated Technical Textiles, Hightex Gmbh, Low & Bonar, Sattler AG, Taiyo Kogyo Corporation, Serge Ferrari, and Saint-Gobain.



The Global Construction Fabrics Market is segmented as follows:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Needle punched nonwoven

Woven monofilament

Woven slit



Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



PVC

PE

PP

PTFE

ETFE



Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Tensile architecture

Awnings

Canopies

Scaffoldings nets

Facades

Hoardings and signages



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Point Summary of the Report:



The global Construction Fabrics market research report is an investigative study offering key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and the research and development scenario. The report also covers the market aspects that directly influence the growth of the market. These features include strategies undertaken by the prominent players, their expansion tactics, and the product portfolios of the companies, and micro and macro-economic factors.



The study also analyses the crucial market aspects, including R&D, product launches and brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and the growth pattern on both regional and global levels. The report offers an in-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends.



The Global Construction Fabrics Market includes relevant and verified information relating to the overall market, key players, and their market position and financial standing. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the market position of the major players of the industry.



Key Coverage of the Construction Fabrics Market:



- Insightful information regarding the global Construction Fabrics market

- Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Construction Fabrics market

- Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

- The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

- Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

- Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



To summarize everything stated above, the report offers key insights into the Construction Fabrics market to allow the reader to gain a complete understanding of the Global Construction Fabrics Market through accurate estimations, a panoramic view of the market scenario, competitive landscape, factors influencing the growth of the market, driving factors, restraints, regulatory framework, growth prospects and opportunities, and factors propelling the market forward. The research study offers an in-depth view of the industry to offer a competitive edge to the reader and help them in formulating beneficial investment plans. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market with facts relating to the past, present, and future of the Global Construction Fabrics Market.



