New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2021 -- The construction fabrics market is set to attain a valuation of USD 2.84 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.0%. Construction fabrics are polymer coated, durable, high performance and resilient architectural membrane materials. The applications of construction fabrics are widespread in several industries including tensile architecture, scaffoldings nets, canopies, facades, awnings and hoardings and signages.



Increasing urbanization, rapid industrialization, increase in the growth of the construction industry across the globe are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Construction Fabrics during forecast period.



Key players in the construction fabrics market include Sioen Industries NV, Hiraoka & Co. Ltd, Endutex Coated Technical Textiles, Hightex Gmbh, Low & Bonar, Sattler AG, Taiyo Kogyo Corporation, Serge Ferrari, and Saint-Gobain.Market Drivers



The major driving force for the development of the construction fabrics market is the rapid industrialization, increasing urbanization, and rise in the growth of the construction sector globally. In addition to this, the number of constructional activities, refurbishments, and renovations has been increased due to changing lifestyles of people. Also, the fast progressing service industries is one of the prime factors driving the market. The construction of eco-cities with green roofs has led to massive growth resulting in innovations in the construction sector.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Needle punched nonwoven

Woven monofilament

Woven slit



Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



PVC

PE

PP

PTFE

ETFE



Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Tensile architecture

Awnings

Canopies

Scaffoldings nets

Facades

Hoardings and signages



Regional Analysis



According to the report, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the construction fabrics market accounting for 32.8% of the total market share. This is due to the rapid urbanization and industrialization in the emerging economics such as India, and China. Most of the Latin American and African countries are struggling in the market due to underdevelopment and maximum rural population.



The report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



