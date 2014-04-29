Construction Firm Scores a Double Win for Community Work

Malvern, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- The construction company picked up two National Site Awards at the annual Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS) ceremony, which recognised their work at Blackmarston Special School in Hereford (silver), and a new build depot built on behalf of Western Power Distribution in Spilsby, Lincolnshire (bronze).



Both projects went over and above what is expected of contractors who sign up to the scheme, and as a contractor scoring in the top five per cent of projects nationwide, Speller Metcalfe was invited to the prestigious awards ceremony to collect their bronze and silver accolades in April.



Dating back to 1997, the CCS is a voluntary-based initiative with building companies signing up to adhere to a voluntary code of practise, aimed at bettering the image of the construction industry. Marked on a variety of sections, these include respecting the community, protecting the environment and carrying for the workforce.



“Our site teams work extremely hard to deliver fantastic schemes to our clients,” said Steve Speller, Joint Managing Director at Speller Metcalfe, “and on top of this they go out of their way to add value to the local community, often without any additional funding or outside help.”



Building a wishing well for a local charity, fundraising schemes for Children in Need, employing apprentices and offering work experience on site, targeting a 90% employment of local sub-contractors and donating building materials to build bird boxes for the local habitat are just a few examples of the work undertaken for the Considerate Constructors Scheme.



Steve continued: “We are very proud of the work we do at Speller Metcalfe, but what is as important is that we leave a lasting, positive legacy for the communities we work in – whether upon our local schools, businesses, residents or employees. Being awarded at the National Site Awards for our teams work really recognises the value of what we are doing both on and off site.”



For more information, please contact Kim Davidson, PR Manager on 01684 571200 or kim.davidson@spellermetcalfe.com.



About Speller Metcalfe

Speller Metcalfe is one of the UK’s leading construction companies working from offices in the Midlands, South West and London. With a reputation for achieving the highest levels of sustainable building standards, the award-winning building contractor has key experience in delivering BREEAM, Passivhaus and Building Information Modelling projects across the private and public sectors. http://www.spellermetcalfe.com/