"Construction in Australia - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" - New Market Report

New Construction market report from Timetric: "Construction in Australia - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- During 2008-2009, the global financial crisis led to many independent lenders withdrawing from the capital market due to difficulties with regards to raising funds. The Australian construction industry faced the specific challenge of increasing costs when obtaining debt financing. Consequently, the industry's growth rate declined in 2009 compared with 2008. However, the announcement of stimulus packages in the 2009-2010 budget had a positive impact on many areas of the economy. Notably, the schools building package provided support to the institutional construction market during a time when obtaining finance was problematic. The Australian government is anticipated to spend a significant sum on improving the education system over the next three-years under the Building Education Revolution (BER) scheme.
Key Highlights
- Construction is the fourth-largest industry in Australia in terms of employment opportunities, providing work to 9.1% of the country's total workforce in October 2010.
- The Australian government adopted various measures to stimulate spending in its 2009-2010 and 2010-2011 budgets. The government is investing AUD36 billion on road and rail infrastructure through the Nation Building Program over a six-year period from 2008-2014.
- Infrastructure construction was the largest construction market, recording a share of 42.6%. Moreover, the market was the fastest-growing in the industry, posting a CAGR of 13.1% during the review period (2007-2011).
- Residential construction posted a share of 32.4% during the review period, making it the second-largest construction market during the review period, growing at a CAGR of 1.9%.
Scope
Reasons to Get this Report
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Leighton Holdings Limited, Mirvac Group, Macmahon Holdings Limited, McConnell Dowell Corporation Limited, Brookfield Multiplex Limited
