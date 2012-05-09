"Construction in Canada - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015" - New Market Report

Recently published research from Timetric, "Construction in Canada - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- The Canadian construction industry demonstrated growth of 5.8% in 2010. This is in contrast to the 8.6% decline recorded in 2009. During the forecast period, the Canadian construction industry is expected to stabilize as a result of a large government stimulus package which is aimed to increase infrastructure spending, create jobs and increase the availability of credit. During the same period, private-sector spending on construction is also anticipated to improve. Both these factors are expected to have a direct and indirect impact on the construction industry, with the creation of jobs and access to credit expected to increase the housing construction and infrastructure construction markets. Between 2010 and 2015, Timetric expects the Canadian construction industry to increase at a CAGR of 4.88%.
Key Highlights
- The Canadian construction industry demonstrated growth of 5.8% in 2010. This is in contrast to the 8.6% decline recorded in 2009.
- During the forecast period, the Canadian construction industry is expected to value over CAD100 billion, demonstrating a return to 2008 levels. The construction industry is expected to stabilize as a result of a large government stimulus package which is aimed to increase infrastructure spending, create jobs and increase the availability of credit.
- The residential construction market in Canada was affected by the global economic slowdown in 2009, however government measures to bail-out the housing construction helped the market to record growth of 3.7% in 2010.
- The industrial construction market is anticipated to recover from 2011 onward, as the Canadian government is to invest CAD14.4 billion to improve the country's industries and communities over the next two years under its Economic Action Plan (EAP).
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Canada:
- Historical values for the construction industry for 2006-10 and forecast figures for 2011-15
- Supporting text on individual markets and values for categories for 2006-10 and forecasts until 2015
- Profiles of the top construction companies in Canada
- Profiles of the top ten construction mega-projects in Canada by value
- Important industry news
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain insight into the Canadian construction industry with current, historic and forecast figures
- Gain insight into current, historic and forecast industry figures at individual market and category level
- Identify the top construction industry players in Canada along with profiles of all those companies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., PCL Constructors Inc., Aecon Group Inc., Graham Construction and Engineering Inc., Pomerleau Inc.
