Construction in Denmark - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

The Danish construction industry valued at DKK191.8 billion (US$35.9 billion) in 2012, recording a CAGR of -3.31% during the review period. All construction markets registered negative growth in this period. This is largely a result of the slowing down of the economy following the financial crisis. Residential construction constituted the largest market within the construction industry, accounting for a 46.8% share of industry output in 2012. However, the market was also among the worst performing markets and recorded a CAGR of -3.88% during the review period. Despite a decline in property prices during the past few years, they remain considerably higher compared with neighboring countries, leaving the residential market in a fragile situation. Timetric expects the residential construction market to record positive growth in 2014 with a CAGR of 1.44% over the forecast period, after recording a decline of 0.3% in 2013.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Denmark:

Historical (2008-2012) and forecast (2013-2017) valuations of the construction market in Denmark using the construction output and value-add methods

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, institutional and residential) and by project type

Breakdown of values within each project type, by type of activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by type of cost (materials, equipment and services)

Analysis of key construction industry issues, including regulation, cost management, funding and pricing

Assessment of the competitive environment using Porters Five Forces

Detailed profiles of the leading construction companies in Denmark

Profiles of the top ten construction mega-projects in Denmark by value



Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level via 600+ time series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies by leveraging our critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors



Key Highlights

Construction output valued DKK191.8 billion (US$35.9 billion) in 2012, after registering a CAGR of -3.31% during the review period. A high unemployment rate, subdued domestic consumption and dwindling exports resulted in low investments, affecting all construction markets.

Residential construction constituted the largest construction market within the construction industry, accounting for a 46.8% share in 2012, with a value of DKK89.9 billion (US$16.8 billion). Property prices in Denmark were booming in the pre-crisis years and although housing prices have contracted in the past few years, property prices remain considerably higher compared to neighboring countries.

The commercial construction market valued DKK26.3 billion (US$4.9 billion) in 2012, after recording a CAGR of -3.68% during the review period, and constituted a 13.7% share of the Danish construction industry. The retail sector has been subdued since 2008. Consumer spending is cautious, owing to rising unemployment, low wage growth, and a depressed economic outlook. The demand for office space is also low in Denmark, with office space vacancies at 9.5-10% in the third quarter of 2012.

The industrial construction market posted the largest contraction of 15% during the review period, with a CAGR of -3.99%. The market valued DKK14.8 billion (US$2.8 billion) in 2012 and accounted for a 7.7% share of the total construction industry output. The Eurozone is Denmarks most important export partner. However, as a result of the debt crisis in several countries, GDP in the Eurozone declined by 0.1% in the third quarter of 2012, the fourth consecutive quarter of no growth or decline. As a result, industries that rely on foreign demand are expected to witness low to moderate growth.

Although the Danish economy is the weakest performing economy among the Scandinavian countries, the country continues to have an impressive current account surplus. The consumer price index (CPI) inflation declined to 1.9% in December 2012, in line with the trend prior to the onset of the economic crisis, when the inflation rate remained mostly below 2.0%.



