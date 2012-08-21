Construction in Egypt - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016 - New Market Research Report

New Construction research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- The Egyptian infrastructure construction market accounted for 45.8% of the total value of the Egyptian construction industry in 2011, recording a strong CAGR of 15.18% during the review period. This growth was primarily attributed to significant infrastructure investments made by the Egyptian government, including three stimulus packages, coupled with increased private investment in Egyptian infrastructure development. As a result of significant developments in road and energy infrastructure, the Egyptian infrastructure construction market is expected to record a CAGR of 9.90% over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- Egypt's economy is one of the largest in the Middle East and GDP valued EGP584 billion in 2011. The construction industry accounts for 4.7% of Egypt's GDP, making it one of the most important industries for the country's economic progress.
- The Egyptian construction industry recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.35% during the review period (2007-2011), with steady economic growth and business-friendly policies making the country increasingly attractive to foreign investors.
- The growth in the construction industry was driven by significant infrastructure investments made by the Egyptian government, including three stimulus packages, coupled with increased private investment in Egyptian infrastructure development.
- Egypt has a growing need for new homes, hospitals, schools, infrastructure and sewage works.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Egypt:
- Historical (2007-2011) and forecast (2012-2016) valuations of the construction market in Egypt using the construction output and value-add methods
- Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, institutional and residential) and by project type
- Breakdown of values within each project type, by type of activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by type of cost (materials, equipment and services)
- Analysis of key construction industry issues, including regulation, cost management, funding and pricing
- Assessment of the competitive environment using Porter's Five Forces
- Detailed profiles of the leading construction companies in Egypt
- Profiles of the top ten construction mega-projects in Egypt by value
Reasons to Get this Report
- Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies
- Assess market growth potential at a micro-level via 600+ time series data forecasts
- Understand the latest industry and market trends
- Formulate and validate business strategies by leveraging our critical and actionable insight
- Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures
- Evaluate competitive risk and success factors
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Orascom Construction Industries SAE, The Arab Contractors Osman Ahmed Osman & Co., Engineering Consultants Group, SA"
