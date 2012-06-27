"Construction in Germany - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015" Published

New Construction market report from Timetric: "Construction in Germany - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- Germany is the world's fourth-largest economy on the basis of nominal GDP and the world's fifth-largest on the basis of purchasing power parity (PPP). In 2010, Germany recorded an estimated GDP growth compared with the decline seen in 2009. The construction industry was one of the German economy's most important sectors in 2010. Moreover, according to the German Ministry of Economics and Technology, the construction industry accounts for more than half of all investment in the country. The industry provides employment to millions of people and, together with related sectors such as machine manufacturing and building materials production, is the largest employment provider in the country. Germany is also among the largest exporters of construction and planning services owing to the well-established reputations of German construction companies and the innovative and high-quality services provided by these companies.
The German construction industry was relatively less affected by the economic recession compared to other countries in the EU. Despite a decline in the total construction industry value in 2009, the value added through the use and management of the construction labor force increased in 2009 and 2010."
Key Highlights
- During the review period, commercial construction was the third-largest construction growing market and recorded growth. Commercial construction was driven by the strong performance of the retail buildings category.
- The German industrial construction market was the fastest-growing market during the review period. The main growth drivers for the market were the refinery buildings and waste processing categories.
- Infrastructure construction was the second-largest market in the German construction industry. Rail infrastructure was the fastest-growing infrastructure construction category during the review period and is expected to grow over the forecast period.
- Institutional construction was the second-smallest market in the German construction industry. The healthcare buildings category became the largest institutional construction category after overtaking educational buildings.
- Residential construction formed the largest market in the German construction industry during the review period. Timetric expects the German residential construction market will grow strongly at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, due to the country's rising employment levels, lower interest rates and returning investor confidence."
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Germany:
- Historical values for the construction industry for 2006-10 and forecast figures for 2010-15
- Supporting text on individual markets and values for categories for 2006-10 and forecasts until 2015
- Profiles of the top construction companies in Germany
Companies Mentioned in this Report: HOCHTIEF AG, Bilfinger Berger SE, Bauer AG, Strabag AG, Uhde GmbH
