Recently published research from Timetric, "Construction in Hungary - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- The Hungarian construction industry recorded a CAGR of -2.44% during the review period (2009-2013). The outlook for construction is favorable, as a result of increased investment in the industry. According to the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH), investment in the construction industry increased by 17.2% in 2013 over 2012, whereas the volume of construction output was 9.6% higher than in 2012. The number of contracts signed by construction companies also rose by 29.5% in 2013 over 2012. In 2013 Hungary's central bank decided to expand its subsidized and low-priced loans to finance real estate construction. As a result of increased investment and the availability of loans at low prices, the construction industry's output is expected to record a CAGR of 4.42% over the forecast period.
Report Highlights
- After a decline during the review period due to the financial crisis, the construction industry is expected to recover over the forecast period, as a result of improved economic conditions and increased investment in construction. According to Hungarian Central Statistical Office (Kozponti Statisztikai Hivatal - KSH), construction output in 2013 was 9.6% higher than in 2012. In 2013, the construction of buildings increased by 10.4%, whereas the construction of civil engineering works increased by 8.6% over 2012. The number of new buildings permits issued in 2013 for residential buildings was 4,467, whereas for non-residential buildings it was 5,330. The industry's value add increased by 7.4% in real terms and by 12.2% in nominal terms.
- Hungary is a leading European destination for medical tourism. The average price of medical treatment in Hungary is 40-70% less than in the US or other European and Scandinavian countries. Dental tourism is a successful industry due to its highly advanced technology and low treatment cost. The number of medical tourist arrivals is expected to increase due to the government's initiative to promote health tourism, and easy access by its low-cost carrier services. Health tourism is likely to grow over the forecast period, which will support growth in the healthcare buildings category.
- The European Investment Bank (EIB) granted a loan of EUR250 million (US$325 million) to enhance the railway network in the country. This financial support will be provided for 2013-2016 and includes the upgrade of railway infrastructure with an aim to improve its safety, capacity and performance. The financial aid from the EIB will support the growth of the rail infrastructure category over the forecast period.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Szabadics Kozm? - es Melyepit? Zrt., Strabag Magyarorszag, Hunep Universal Epit?ipari Zrt., BIS Hungary Kft., F?mterv Mernoki Tervez? Zrt.
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