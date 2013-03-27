Construction in Ireland - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 New Market Study

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- This report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Irish construction market, including:



The Irish construction market’s growth prospects by sector, project type and type of construction activity

Analysis of equipment, material and service costs across each project type within Ireland

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues and the risks and opportunities they present to participants in the Irish construction market

Assessment of the competitive forces facing the construction industry in Ireland and profiles of the leading players

Profiles of the ten largest construction projects in Ireland



Summary



The Irish construction industry valued EUR10.9 billion (US$15.2 billion) in 2012, after declining at a CAGR of -28.25% over the review period (2008–2012). All construction categories registered negative growth, largely as a result of the economic slowdown experienced after the financial crisis and austerity measures implemented by the government.



The Irish economy entered recession in 2008 and contracted by -5.2%. In 2009, the financial crisis also severely affected the country's economy. Ireland's GDP registered a growth rate of 1.4% and increased in value from EUR156.5 billion (US$207.8 billion) in 2010 to EUR158.7 billion (US$221.1 billion) in 2011. Ireland's budget deficit stood at 8.2% of its GDP in 2012, well above the EU's limit of 3%.



The government plans to implement budget cuts and tax increases to reduce the deficit to 7.5% of GDP in 2013 and less than 3% by 2015. The global financial crisis adversely affected consumer confidence, causing a decline in investment in the construction industry.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Ireland:



Historical (2008-2012) and forecast (2013-2017) valuations of the construction market in Ireland using the construction output and value-add methods

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, institutional and residential) and by project type

Breakdown of values within each project type, by type of activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by type of cost (materials, equipment and services)

Analysis of key construction industry issues, including regulation, cost management, funding and pricing

Assessment of the competitive environment using Porter’s Five Forces

Detailed profiles of the leading construction companies in Ireland

Profiles of the top ten construction mega-projects in Ireland by value



