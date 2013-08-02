Construction in Macau - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 - New Study Released

Recently published research from Timetric, "Construction in Macau - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Macau's construction industry recorded poor performance during the review period, registering a CAGR of -14.29%, with very low investment in the industry due to the financial crisis and emphasis on developing the gaming industry. However, the construction industry is expected to regain momentum and expand at a steady pace over the forecast period, backed by investment in several large-scale infrastructure projects, a surge in tourism, robust demand for housing, and investment in healthcare infrastructure to cope with the rise in the aging population. The industry is expected t register a CAGR of 9.99% over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- Macau's economy grew by 9.9% in annual terms in 2012, down from a very high growth of 21.8% in 2011. The slowdown was mainly due to a drastic fall in service exports growth, which moderated from 30.1% to 6.8%. Private consumption (contributing 1.9pps to GDP) growth also slowed from 11.0% in 2011 to 9.1% in 2012.
- Based on Timetric's current forecast, Macau's GDP is expected to grow by around 11.8% in 2013 and 13.2% in 2014, underpinned by robust investments and growth in service exports. The economy will expand at an average rate of around 17.1% in the longer term (2015-2017), supported by increased demand for exports from China, the US and Europe.
- The Macanese construction industry performed well in 2012, recording an increase of 15.7% over 2011. The gross buildings floor area which received approval grew by 11.7% year-on-year to reach 392,456m2. The number of buildings completed increased by 84.4% to reach 2,558 in 2012, of which 2,443 were residential units. The number of buildings purchased and sold in 2012 declined by 8.0% to reach 25,419 units, while the transaction value grew by 32.3% to reach MOP100.9 billion.
- To transform it into a leading global leisure and tourism destination and handle the rapid rise in visitor numbers, Macau is undertaking substantial infrastructure development projects, including the development of airports, maritime projects, railways and roads. The projects will result in rapid economic development across the Pearl River Delta region, and facilitate trade and traffic flow between Macau, Hong Kong and Mainland China.
- Macau's population is close to 600,000 and the country has a very low unemployment rate of just under 2%. The region is facing a shortage of labor in several business sectors, as most of the labor force is already employed due to robust economic expansion since 2003. Macau also imposes restrictions on foreign workers, which adds to the problem. The shortage of labor is expected to hinder the progress of construction in the region, unless the restrictions on foreign workers are eased.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Cannonway Construction Consultants (Macau) Co. Ltd, Top Builders Group Ltd, Min Da Construction & Engineering Company Limited, Tong Lei Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd, Unison Construction (Macau) Ltd
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Construction in Mexico - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Construction in Western Europe - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Construction in the Czech Republic - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Construction in Russia - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Construction in Denmark - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Construction in Ireland - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Construction in Vietnam - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Construction in India - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Construction in Finland - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Construction in Portugal - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017