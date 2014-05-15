Construction in Morocco - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018 : Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- This report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Moroccan construction industry including:



The Moroccan construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type, and type of construction activity



Analysis of equipment, material and service costs across each project type within Morocco



Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, and the risks and opportunities they present to participants in the Moroccan construction industry



Analyzing the profiles of the leading operators in the Moroccan construction industry.



Data highlights of the largest construction projects in Morocco



Read Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/construction-in-morocco-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2018-report.html



Executive summary



The Moroccan construction industry registered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.27% during the review period (2009–2013). This growth was supported by government reforms including the liberalization, modernization and privatization of previously government-run sectors. Despite the financial crisis and the Arab Spring uprisings, the government increased expenditure on the construction and renovation of roads, airports and seaports. Construction industry growth is expected to remain healthy over the forecast period (2014–2018), as a result of the government’s focus on infrastructure and residential construction. The residential, infrastructure and commercial construction markets collectively accounted for 84.1% of the construction industry’s value in 2013. The contribution of these three markets will be significant to overall industry growth, with industry output expected to record a forecast-period CAGR of 5.06%.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Morocco. It provides:



Historical (2009-2013) and forecast (2014-2018) valuations of the construction industry in Morocco using construction output and value-add methods



Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, institutional and residential) and by project type



Breakdown of values within each project type, by type of activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by type of cost (materials, equipment and services)



Analysis of key construction industry issues, including regulation, cost management, funding and pricing



Detailed profiles of the leading construction companies in Morocco



Browse reports in Construction @ http://www.researchmoz.us/construction-market-reports-119.html



Reasons to buy



Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies



Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts



Understand the latest industry and market trends



Formulate and validate business strategies using Timetric's critical and actionable insight



Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures



Evaluate competitive risk and success factors



Key highlights



The construction industry is one of the most important industries for the Moroccan economy, accounting for 14.8% of GDP in 2012. According to the country’s national statistics agency, Haut Commissariat au Plan, the construction industry’s value add at constant prices rose by 3.2%, from MAD8.1 billion (US$940.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2012 to MAD8.4 billion (US$996.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2013, driven by the government’s investment in improving the quality of infrastructure, education and healthcare, and in building affordable homes to meet the rising demand.



Growth in the residential construction market will be supported by a number of affordable housing projects. In 2013, in a bid to increase the supply of affordable housing and create jobs in the country, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) announced its plan to invest MAD420.3 million (US$50.0 million) in Alliances Group, a leading Moroccan home builder, which will help the company to construct 110,000 affordable housing units by 2020.



Morocco is a leading outsourcing destination in Africa; in 2011, it had an annual revenue of MAD7.3 billion (US$900.0 million) and the sector provided employment to 52,000 people. The country also has 200 call centers employing 18,000 people. The country’s outsourcing sector is growing rapidly and is expected to generate MAD14.1 billion (US$1.7 billion) and provide 100,000 new jobs by 2015. This is expected to drive growth in the office buildings construction category over the forecast period.



The infrastructure construction market is expected to record healthy growth over the forecast period, driven by investments in road, rail, and energy and communications infrastructure. A number of large transport projects to improve and expand the country's road and rail networks are in progress. Morocco’s National Railways Office is currently constructing the Tangier to Casablanca High Speed Rail project, which is estimated to be completed in the first quarter of 2016.



To improve the supply of drinking water in Chtouka Ait Baha province and Agadir, the capital of Agadir-Ida Ou Tanane province, the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) approved a MAD2.3 billion (US$272.0 million) loan in February 2014 to develop water infrastructure in the regions.



About Us

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis.We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports.We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets.Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

http://www.researchmoz.us/

Blog: http://industryresearchnews.blogspot.com