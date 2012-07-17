Fast Market Research recommends "Construction in Northern China - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- Over the forecast period, China's infrastructure development is expected to be key to the growth of the country's construction industry. Specifically, in response to the country's rapid urbanization, the Chinese government plans to invest CNY7.0 trillion (US$1.03 trillion) into infrastructure development from 2011 to 2015. Moreover, the country is a preferred destination for foreign investors and manufacturing companies due to the high availability of cheap labor, with levels of commercial construction therefore expected to continue to rise over the forecast period. However, the Chinese construction industry may find it difficult to attain international standards due to continued controversy regarding forced land acquisition, poor construction quality, and corruption.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Despite registering one of the strongest population growth rates in China during the review period, the Beijing province recorded relatively weak growth in residential construction from 2007 to 2011. With the local government in Beijing continuing to actively discourage new residential developments in order to help ease the strain on the province's overloaded transportation and utility networks, Timetric expects growth to remain subdued over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- China attracted a considerable amount of foreign direct investment (FDI) during the review period (2007-2011), which helped the Chinese construction industry to achieve a review-period CAGR of 23.24%.
- High levels of investment in industrial facilities during the review period is placing increasing pressure on Beijing's infrastructure, with infrastructure limitations now commonly identified as the primary barrier to the city's future growth.
- The volume of industrial construction activity in Hebei is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period, fuelled in part by Hyundai Engineering and Construction Group's proposed CNY6.3 million investment in an International Automobile Trading Center in the Fuxing District of Handan.
- Heilongjiang's construction industry recorded a CAGR of 25% during the review period, strong growth that was supported by the robust performance of the region's industrial and institutional construction markets.
- A CNY1.25 billion investment to finance construction of the ZhangHu Railway is expected to help maintain strong growth in infrastructure construction within the Inner Mongolia province.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Northern China:
- Historical (2007-2011) and forecast (2012-2016) valuations of the overall construction market in Northern China
- Region specific historical and forecast construction industry valuations for Beijing, Hebei, Heilongjiang, Inner Mongolia, Jilin, Liaoning, Shandong, Shanxi and Tianjin
Companies Mentioned in this Report: China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, China Railway Engineering Corporation, China Metallurgical Group Corporation, China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd, China Communications Construction Company Ltd
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Construction in Vietnam - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Construction in the Czech Republic - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Construction in Indonesia - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Construction in China - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Affordable Housing and a CNY7.0 Trillion Infrastructure Budget to Propel Growth
- Construction in Russia - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Government Infrastructure Spending to Increase for the 2014 Winter Olympics and 2018 FIFA World Cup
- Business Opportunities in the Water and Sewage Infrastructure Construction Industry in BRIC
- Construction in South Korea - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Construction in Colombia - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Business Opportunities in the Rail and Road Infrastructure Construction Industry in BRIC
- Construction in the Philippines - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016