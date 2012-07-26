"Construction in Poland - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015" Published

New Construction market report from Timetric: "Construction in Poland - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- The Polish construction industry registered a strong performance during the review period (2006-2010), with all markets recording strong growth. The country's membership of the European Union (EU) in May 2004 provided an increase to the overall economy and the construction industry in particular. Large scale infrastructural investments were made following the event, as Poland established reforms to comply with EU standards.
Foreign investment was prevalent both from within and outside of the EU region, with Poland becoming an attractive Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) destination due to its large domestic market, easy availability of skilled human capital at low costs and integration with the EU. The government provided attractive incentives and tax rebates to attract FDI. Additionally, the construction industry recorded growth due to the country's large expenditure on infrastructure in preparation for UEFA Euro 2012.
Infrastructure expenditure was supported by the country's preparation for co-hosting UEFA Euro 2012, which requires infrastructural developments such as the building of stadia and hotels to accommodate spectators. This resulted in increased investments in the leisure and hospitality sector. Increased investments within the infrastructure construction market resulted in economic expansion and improved job opportunities in Poland, attracting its migrant workers back from EU countries with more developed economic structures."
Key Highlights
- During the review period, commercial construction was the second fastest growing market with outdoor leisure facilities, leisure and hospitality buildings, and retail buildings supporting growth.
- Industrial construction represents the second smallest market in the Polish construction industry. The refinery sector attracted investments from EU member nations, as targets to reduce dependency on Russian oil and gas were established.
- Infrastructure construction represents the largest market within the Polish construction industry, this was primarily due to the market receiving EU support during the review period, as funds were provided for transportation sector improvements.
- Institutional construction constitutes the smallest as well as the slowest growing construction market in the Polish construction industry, the institutional construction market is dominated by the educational and healthcare buildings categories.
- Residential construction constituted the second largest as well as the fastest growing market during the review period. All categories within the residential construction market registered robust double digit growth rates during the review period."
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Poland:
- Historical values for the construction industry for 2006-10 and forecast figures for 2010-15
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Polimex-Mostostal SA, Budimex SA, Mostostal Warszawa SA, Hydrobudowa Polska SA, Erbud SA
