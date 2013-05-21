Construction in Portugal - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 - New Market Research Report

New Construction research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- The Portuguese construction industry valued EUR21.9 billion (US$28.2 billion) in 2012, recording a CAGR of -9.71% during the review period. All construction categories registered negative growth during this period. This is largely a result of economic deceleration following the financial crisis and austerity measures implemented by the government. Infrastructure construction was the largest construction category, with a share of 53.2% of the total construction industry value. While earlier governments made large investments in infrastructure, such investments had to be curbed as part of the terms of the nation's IMF and EU bailouts. Furthermore, budget cuts as part of the government's austerity measures for 2013 will affect the growth of the infrastructure construction market. The Portuguese government is trying to renegotiate PPP deals with private firms under a motorway concession contract, which could create savings for the government.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- The Portuguese construction industry valued EUR21.9 billion (US$28.2 billion) in 2012, recording a CAGR of -9.71% during the review period. All construction categories registered negative growth during this period. This is largely a result of economic deceleration following the financial crisis and austerity measures implemented by the government.
- Infrastructure construction was the largest construction category, with a share of 53.2% of the total construction industry value. While earlier governments made large investments in infrastructure, such investments had to be curbed as part of the terms of the nation's IMF and EU bailouts. Furthermore, budget cuts as part of the government's austerity measures for 2013 will affect the growth of the infrastructure construction market. The Portuguese government is trying to renegotiate PPP deals with private firms under a motorway concession contract, which could create savings for the government.
- Commercial construction recorded a CAGR of -11.69% during the review period, valuing EUR3.4 billion (US$4.4 billion) in 2012. Consumer spending is low owing to large debt, record unemployment rates and a depressed economic outlook. The IMF and the EU have urged the government to increase VAT for intermediate services to 23% and the minimum rate of tax to 13%. A further increase in tax could mean a sharp decline in the number of tourists, a further decline in the retail sector and a consequent decline in revenues.
- Portugal's economy declined by 3.0% in 2012 and is forecast to decline by 1.0% in 2013 - a third consecutive year of recession.
- Austerity measures ushered in a decline in GDP and a rapid increase in unemployment rates, which now stands at 16.0%. Around 130,000 people in the construction industry lost their jobs in 2012, a cut of 20% from the total construction workforce.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Portugal:
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Mota-Engil SGPS, SA, Beltico - Empreendimentos Turisticos SA, Ascendi Group, Somague SGPS, Grupo Soares Da Costa SGPS, SA
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Construction in Denmark - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Construction in Ireland - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Sustainability in the European Construction Industry 2012-2013: Market Trends and Opportunities, Forecast of Budgets and Profitability, Construction Industry Procurement and Marketing Initiatives
- Sustainability in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Market Trends and Opportunities, Forecast of Budgets and Profitability, Construction Industry Procurement and Marketing Initiatives
- Global Construction Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Construction Industry
- Construction in Northern China - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Construction in China - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Affordable Housing and a CNY7.0 Trillion Infrastructure Budget to Propel Growth
- Global Construction Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Construction Industry
- Sustainability in the Global Construction Industry 2011-2012: Market Trends and Opportunities, Forecast of Budgets and Profitability, Construction Industry Procurement and Marketing Initiatives
- Business Confidence in the Global Construction Industry in 2011-12: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, and Demand and Expenditure Forecast