New Construction research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- The Qatar government invested considerably in an attempt to develop the country's tourism, education and infrastructure, which led to considerable growth in the Qatar construction industry. The general causes for growth in the industry were Qatar's rising population growth, its per capita GDP and increased revenue from abundant gas resources. Conversely, the industry's growth was impeded in 2009 and 2010 due to affects of the global economic crisis, which reduced the demand for residential and commercial construction projects. The construction industry's share of Qatar's GDP reduced from 2009 to 2010. The Qatar government increased investments in educational and healthcare buildings should also create growth in the institutional construction market over the forecast period. During 2009-2010, the lack of investment in the construction of educational building projects resulted in a decline in the institutional construction market during the period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- During the review period, commercial construction was the third fastest growing market and recorded growth, which was attributed to the influx of numerous foreign retailers and businesses.
- The industrial construction market is expected to attract heavy investments in 2012, which will result in significant growth for all the categories over the forecast period. The manufacturing plants section was the fastest growing category over the review period.
- The infrastructure construction market represented the largest segment in the Qatar construction industry in 2010. Qatar started preliminary work on three massive rail projects.
- The growth in institutional construction was driven by investments in educational institutes and healthcare facilities by the government, to sustain economic growth.
- Residential construction was the second largest market in the Qatar construction industry. The growth in the market was primarily driven by residential building redevelopment.
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Qatar:
- Historical values for the construction industry for 2006-10 and forecast figures for 2011-15
- Supporting text on individual markets and values for categories for 2006-10 and forecasts until 2015
- Profiles of the top construction companies in Qatar
- Profiles of the top ten construction mega-projects in Qatar by value
- Important industry news
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain insight into the construction industry in Qatar with current, historic and forecast figures
- Gain insight into current, historic and forecast industry figures at individual market and category level
- Identify the top construction industry players in Qatar along with profiles of all those companies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Panceltica Holdings Limited, Medgulf Construction Company, Qatar Engineering and Construction Company, Bilfinger Berger Qatar, Black Cat Engineering & Construction W.L.L.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Construction in the GCC - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in Canada - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in Colombia - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- The Indian Interior Products Industry, Key Trends and Opportunities till 2015: New Construction to be the Key Driver of Growth
- The Chinese Interior Products Industry, Key Trends and Opportunities till 2015: Export Market Potential will be the Key to Growth
- Global Construction Aggregates - Market Opportunity & Environment, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- Global Wood Based Products - Market Opportunities and Business Environment, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- Construction Trucks - Market Opportunities and Business Environment, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- Global Construction Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Construction Industry
- The Future of Construction in the United States of America (US) to 2015: New Growth Opportunities on the Horizon