Construction in Saudi Arabia - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Saudi Arabia was relatively unaffected by the global economic slowdown. During the review period, the construction industry in Saudi Arabia recorded a CAGR of 5.70% between 2006 and 2010. This was partially attributed to the country’s oil based economy which represents 80% of the country’s revenue and is relatively unaffected by changes in the global economic market. Similarly, 45% of GDP and 90% of export earnings are contributed by the petroleum sector. However, the Saudi Arabian government is diversifying the oil based economy and this is creating opportunities for the construction industry. During the review period, the Saudi Arabian government started to promote private sector investment in the country and as a result, many construction projects have been planned to facilitate this during the forecast period.



Key Highlights

- During the review period, the Saudi Arabian government attempted to diversify the country’s economic base from an oil based economy to an economy more reliant on manufacturing and service industries.

- The infrastructure construction sector was the largest market in the construction industry during the review period, and represented a 40.6% share of the industry in 2010.

- Institutional construction was the third largest market in the industry and demonstrated a CAGR of 5.89% during the review period. The growth in institutional construction was driven by investments in educational institutes and healthcare facilities by the government, to sustain economic growth.

- During the review period, commercial construction was the second fastest growing market and recorded a CAGR of 8.10%, which was attributed to the influx of numerous foreign retailers and businesses.

- During the review period, industrial construction represented the smallest market and accounted for 7.6% of the Saudi Arabian construction industry in 2010.



Companies Mentioned



Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company Mohammad Al-Mojil Group El Seif Engineering Contracting Company Ltd Saudi Binladin Group Abdulla Rashid Dossary and Partner Company



