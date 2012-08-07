"Construction in South Africa - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" Published

New Construction market report from Timetric: "Construction in South Africa - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- The South African construction industry increased in value at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.54% during the review period (2007-2011). This was supported by the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which acted as a catalyst to the growing South African construction industry. The infrastructure market was the largest beneficiary of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, as most construction activity involved road, public transport and other infrastructure-related developments. Over the forecast period (2012-2016), the industry is expected to register a CAGR of 9.61%, as against the review-period CAGR of 15.54%, due to the continuing euro-zone crisis which is dampening global business sentiment.
Key Highlights
- Infrastructure construction was the largest market in the South African construction industry during the review period. In 2011, it constituted a 47.7% share of the industry's value.
- The infrastructure market was the largest beneficiary of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, as most construction activity involved road, public transport and other infrastructure-related developments.
- The government of South Africa enjoys the upper hand when it comes to foreign investment attractiveness. As the country holds a strategic location in the African continent, it is positioned as a significant country due to the size of its economy and its ranking as an upper-middle-income country.
- The country faced the challenge of a power shortage in 2007, which impacted the industrial sector, while the country was already suffering from high inflation and outdated infrastructure facilities.
- Supported by residential and infrastructure construction activities, the construction industry in South Africa is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.61% over the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aveng Ltd, Basil Read Holdings Ltd, Group Five Ltd, Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd, Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd
