Construction in Switzerland - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- During the review period, the Swiss economy recorded strong growth rates until 2009, with unemployment rates at a low level and the country enjoying a strong fiscal position. However, in 2009, the recession caused tightening credit conditions and lower levels of investment. This resulted in the number of new construction projects recording a decline in an environment of economic contraction and cautious lending conditions. In 2010, the Swiss construction industry comprised 5.3% of the country’s GDP. The Swiss construction industry recorded a CAGR of 3.12% during the review period. In 2010, the Swiss construction industry benefited from growing domestic confidence and increased demand. Following weak growth of 1.6% in 2009, the industry recorded growth of 3% in 2010.



Key Highlights

- Switzerland underwent a period of recession in mid-2008, causing delays in construction projects and a decline in new orders. Consequently, the Swiss construction industry decelerated in 2009 and grew at a reduced pace of 1.6%, after registering a growth of 4.9% in 2008.

- The residential construction market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.13% over the review period.

- The commercial construction market recorded a CAGR of 0.54% during the review period. Such weak growth was the result of a lack of investment, as firms halted construction activities over the review period (2006–2010).

- The infrastructure construction market grew at a CAGR of 5.81% during the review period. The market growth was largely driven by the energy and communications infrastructure category.

- Institutional construction was the fastest growing market during the review period, growing at a CAGR of 7.73%.

- The industrial construction market grew at a CAGR of 2.69% over the review period.



Companies Mentioned



Implenia AG Foster Wheeler AG Karl Steiner Holding AG F. Bernasconi & Cie SA



