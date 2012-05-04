Fast Market Research recommends "Construction in the Philippines - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" from Timetric, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2012 -- Infrastructure construction was the largest market in the Philippine construction industry in 2011, accounting for a share of XX.X% of the total industry value. The Philippine infrastructure construction market recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of X.XX% during the review period (2007-2011). This growth was supported by the country's State-of-the-Nation Address (SONA) infrastructure projects, which were mostly completed by the end of 2010 and the beginning of 2011.The energy and communication infrastructure category is expected to be the main growth driver of the infrastructure construction market over the forecast period (2012-2016), due to the Transmission Development Plan (TDP) initiated by National Transmission Corporation. This project involves an investment of US$XXX million to develop existing transmission infrastructure and construct additional transmission infrastructure by 2015.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in the Philippines:
- Historical (2007-2011) and forecast (2012-2016) valuations of the construction market in the Philippines using the construction output and value-add methods
- Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, institutional and residential) and by project type
- Breakdown of values within each project type, by type of activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by type of cost (materials, equipment and services)
- Analysis of key construction industry issues, including regulation, cost management, funding and pricing
- Assessment of the competitive environment using Porter's Five Forces
- Detailed profiles of the leading construction companies in the Philippines
- Profiles of the top ten construction mega-projects in the Philippines by value
Reasons to Get this Report
- Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies
- Assess market growth potential at a micro-level via 600+ time series data forecasts
- Understand the latest industry and market trends
- Formulate and validate business strategies by leveraging our critical and actionable insight
- Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures
- Evaluate competitive risk and success factors
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Robinsons Land Corporation, First Philippine Holdings Corporation, Filinvest Development Corporation, Ayala Land Inc., San Miguel Properties Inc.
