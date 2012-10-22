"Construction in the UAE - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" - New Market Report

New Construction research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- The value of the UAE construction industry increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.11% during the review period (2007-2011), supported by robust construction activity across the country's construction markets. Notably, prior to the recession, the UAE construction industry was aggressively active, driven by government diversification initiatives and high levels of investment in several infrastructure development programs. During the review period, diversification of the UAE economy attracted investment into the country's industrial sector, resulting in an increased level of construction activity in this sector. Consequently, the industrial construction market achieved the highest UAE construction industry CAGR of 7.50% during the review period; followed by the residential construction market, which recorded a CAGR of 7.16%.
Key Highlights
- The UAE government is in the process of diversifying its economy to decrease its dependency on oil. As a result, a large amount of investment is planned for infrastructure development.
- Infrastructure was the largest market in the UAE construction industry in 2011, accounting for a 28.1% share of total industry value. It was followed by the commercial construction market, with a 22% share; and the industrial construction market, with a 19.9% share.
- In February 2006, a plan to construct a metro rail network was announced, which aims to have laid 320 kilometers of metro lines in Dubai by 2020.
- The UAE government's commitment to diversify from an oil-dependent economy has increased investment in commercial construction. The development of the country's tourism sector stimulated the growth of categories such as leisure and hospitality buildings, retail buildings and outdoor and leisure facilities, aiding the overall expansion of the country's commercial construction market.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in the UAE:
- Historical (2007-2011) and forecast (2012-2016) valuations of the construction market in the UAE using the construction output and value-add methods
- Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, institutional and residential) and by project type
- Breakdown of values within each project type, by type of activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by type of cost (materials, equipment and services)
- Analysis of key construction industry issues, including regulation, cost management, funding and pricing
- Assessment of the competitive environment using Porter's Five Forces
- Detailed profiles of the leading construction companies in the UAE
- Profiles of the top ten construction mega-projects in the UAE by value
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Arabtec Holding PJSC, Union Properties PJSC, Drake & Scull International PJSC, National Petroleum Construction Company, Al Habtoor Group LLC
