"Construction in the UK - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Construction in the UK - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- The UK construction market valued GBP122.3 billion (US$196.1 billion) in 2011, and recorded a CAGR of -0.96% during the review period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.05% over the forecast period. Residential construction was the largest market with 36.5% of the overall industry value, and recorded a CAGR of 0.12% during the review period. The residential construction market valued GBP44.6 billion (US$71.6 billion) in 2011. The UK currently faces a housing shortage, however, prospective buyers, particularly first-time buyers, are experiencing difficulty in obtaining mortgages due to high deposit requirements. Developers are also concerned about selling properties in the unstable economic conditions.
Key Highlights
- Residential construction was the largest market with 36.5% of the overall industry value, and recorded a CAGR of 0.12% during the review period. The residential construction market valued GBP44.6 billion (US$71.6 billion) in 2011.
- Despite a demand for affordable housing, the housing market is undersupplied. Developers are reluctant to invest as buyers are not able to obtain the necessary credit.
- The Olympic games provided a requisite boost to the UK construction industry during a period where the housing industry was slowing. This boost, however, was temporary, and not sufficient to contribute significantly to the declining residential construction market. The Olympic quarter is to be converted into a business and residential area with around 40,000 homes built in the vicinity. This will relieve pressure on local housing in London and provide much needed employment.
- Cautious consumer spending has led to a subdued retail sector. A new retail model is emerging which consists of large flagship stores in prime locations combined with smaller stores in satellite locations.
- Budget cuts for both the education and the health sector will limit the growth of the institutional construction category. The present coalition government has cancelled the GBP55 billion Building Schools for the Future (BSF) program that was started in 2004 and introduced the GBP2 billion Priority School Building Program.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in the UK:
- Historical (2007-2011) and forecast (2012-2016) valuations of the construction market in the UK using the construction output and value-add methods
- Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, institutional and residential) and by project type
- Breakdown of values within each project type, by type of activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by type of cost (materials, equipment and services)
- Analysis of key construction industry issues, including regulation, cost management, funding and pricing
- Assessment of the competitive environment using Porter's Five Forces
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Balfour Beatty Plc, Carillion Plc, Laing O'Rourke Plc, Taylor Wimpey Plc, Kier Group Plc
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Construction in Northern China - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Construction in Kuwait - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Construction in Turkey - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Construction in France - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Construction in Vietnam - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Construction in Ukraine - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Construction in the Czech Republic - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Construction in Indonesia - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Construction in Spain - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Construction in China - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Affordable Housing and a CNY7.0 Trillion Infrastructure Budget to Propel Growth