"Construction in Turkey - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" - New Market Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- Turkey's sustainable economy increases the country's credibility in terms of business and construction investments. During the 2007-2011 review period, the country witnessed a significant rise in investments in key sectors such as education, healthcare, manufacturing and infrastructure. The growth in the construction industry during the review period was characterized by continued government encouragement of foreign direct investment (FDI) and public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the country. The country ranks as the world's 13th-most attractive destination for FDI, according to the FDI confidence index, and over the 2012-2016 forecast period, when the global economic scenario is likely to improve with the EU and US economies stabilizing, Turkey will be able to attract increased investment from both domestic and foreign sources.
Key Highlights
- During the review period, the construction industry in Turkey recorded a CAGR of 6.48% to value TRY101.1 billion (US$60.5 billion) in 2011. FDI inflows in real estate, especially in cities such as Istanbul, have supported growth along with strong domestic demand.
- The construction industry of Turkey is dominated by residential and infrastructure construction activities.
- Turkey's sustainable economy increases the country's credibility in terms of business and construction investments.
- The industrial construction market in Turkey declined at a CAGR of -4.23% during the review period, reflecting weak industrial performance in the country, especially during the 2009 financial crisis. However, Turkey possesses huge potential for industrial development, with many organized industrial zones (OIZs) being constructed in the country to facilitate rapid industrialization.
