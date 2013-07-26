New Construction market report from Timetric: "Construction in Vietnam - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- The Vietnamese construction industry recorded a CAGR of 19% during the review period. However, Vietnam's economy has undergone an extended period of insubstantial expansion, due to decelerated growth in the real estate sector, a banking system characterized by non-performing loans (NPLs) and a property market slump. This is reflected in the construction industry's growth which slowed from 19.7% in 2011 to 6.5% in 2012. Based on the assumption that the banking sector avoids a crisis and the government manages to rebuild growth momentum with carefully targeted stimulus measures and investment in large-scale infrastructure development projects, outlook for the industry is positive. Timetric expects the Vietnamese construction industry to record a CAGR of 11.96% over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- Vietnam's real GDP annual growth eased from 5.9% in 2011 to 5.0% in 2012 - the slowest rate since 1999. The industry sector, including construction, which represented 42% of the total GDP in 2012, rose by 4.52% annually. The service sector was the fastest growing sector in 2012, expanding by 6.42%. Vietnam's economy is expected to grow by 5.3% and 5.7% annually in 2013 and 2014 respectively, and accelerate further to around 6.5% during 2015-2017. The growth is expected to be supported by a reduction in interest rates and improvements in export demand.
- Vietnam's economy has undergone an extended period of insubstantial expansion, due to decelerated growth in the real estate sector, a banking system characterized by non-performing loans (NPLs) and a property market slump.
- The supply of new office space in the Central Business District (CBD) of Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) has been limited. Many upcoming projects are being delayed as developers find it difficult to source credit and rents in CBDs increase. Consequently, many new projects are situated on the outskirts of the CBDs where more competitive rents are available.
- Vietnam is an export-oriented economy and the industrial sector accounts for over 40% of the country's GDP. Despite an economic slowdown in some of Vietnam's major trading partners such as China, Germany, South Korea and Switzerland, Vietnam still managed to record 20% export growth in 2012-2012 - driven chiefly by plastics, telecom equipment and clothing. The industrial construction market is expected to record a CAGR of 12.07% over the forecast period.
- Rising transportation costs, delays in the transport of goods and services, and limited access to a large domestic rural market are reducing industry competitiveness and undermining economic growth. The government has announced transport, road and energy infrastructure projects. Energy in particular is set receive substantial government funding under the Power Master Plan-7.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Vietnam Construction and Import-Export Joint Stock Corporation, Petrovietnam Construction Joint Stock Corporation, Construction and Materials Trading, Descon Construction Corporation, Vimeco Joint Stock Company
