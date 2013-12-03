Construction Industry in Turkey - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Construction in Turkey - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017



This report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Turkish construction market, including:



- The Turkish construction market’s growth prospects by sector, project type and type of construction activity

- Analysis of equipment, material and service costs across each project type within Turkey

- Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues and the risks and opportunities they present to participants in the Turkish construction market

- Assessment of the competitive forces facing the construction industry in Turkey and profiles of the leading players

- Data highlights of the largest construction projects in Turkey



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Executive summary



Despite the Eurozone crisis, the Turkish construction industry has outperformed neighboring countries. The industry recorded a CAGR of 10.17% during the review period. This growth was driven by the government’s continued encouragement of foreign direct investment (FDI) and public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the country. The outlook for the Turkish construction industry is favorable as a result of the government’s focus on developing physical and social infrastructure in the country. The industry is expected to record a CAGR of 9.33% over the forecast period.



Scope



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This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Turkey:



- Historical (2008-2012) and forecast (2013-2017) valuations of the construction market in Turkey using the construction output and value-add methods

- Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, institutional and residential) and by project type

- Breakdown of values within each project type, by type of activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by type of cost (materials, equipment and services)

- Analysis of key construction industry issues, including regulation, cost management, funding and pricing

- Assessment of the competitive environment using Porter’s Five Forces

- Detailed profiles of the leading construction companies in Turkey



Reasons to buy



- Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

- Assess market growth potential at a micro-level via 600+ time series data forecasts

- Understand the latest industry and market trends

- Formulate and validate business strategies by leveraging our critical and actionable insight

- Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

- Evaluate competitive risk and success factors



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Key highlights



- According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Turkey is anticipated to be the fastest-growing economy among member countries over the forecast period. Coupled with this, the country’s plans to become the 10th-fastest-growing economy in the world by 2023 include significant investments in construction. For instance, the government recently unveiled plans to build the world’s largest airport, in Istanbul, at a cost of US$5.6 billion. When the airport is operational in 2017, it will have an annual capacity of 90 million, twice as large as Istanbul’s current largest airport, Ataturk.

- According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TSI), Turkey’s population increased from 73.9 million in 2011 to 74.8 million in 2012, registering an annual growth of 1.3%. This growth rate was in line with the average growth rate of 1.3% recorded during 2002–2011. According to official estimates by TSI, the population will reach 84.2 million by 2023 and 93.4 million by 2050.

- Infrastructure construction was severely affected by the financial crisis due to a shortage of public funds, but the market is gradually recovering from the crisis, recording real growth of 0.3% in 2011 in terms of turnover, followed by 2% in 2012. The infrastructure construction market recorded robust growth of 33% during the first half of 2013, with the government prioritizing infrastructure investments. The building construction (residential, commercial, institutional and industrial construction) markets registered a robust recovery from the crisis, posting a turnover growth of 12.3% in 2011, before slowing marginally to 9% in 2012. Real growth in turnover in the market has started to advance, increasing to 13.4% in the first half of 2013.

- Turkey exhibits favorable characteristics compared to many European countries. The country has a favorable demographic profile, with 67.3% of the population in the 15–64 years age group in 2012. In addition, the country does not restrict foreign ownership of housing. All these factors are anticipated to support strong demand for residential property in the country over the forecast period.

- Turkey’s strategic geographic location between Europe and Asia has also contributed to substantial investments in infrastructure, as the need to improve rail and road systems remains a priority to facilitate better connectivity with neighboring countries and to promote trade and business. Moreover, as the country plans to become the world’s 10th-largest economy by 2023, significant investments in infrastructure are expected.



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Application and products:



- Infectious disease diagnostics

- Pre/post natal genetic screening

- Oncology diagnostics

- Pharmcogenomics and other applications

- Identity diagnostics

- Others



Technology



- Forward-phase multiplexed immunoassays

- Reverse-phase multiplexed immunoassays

- Planar microarrays

- Bead?based microarrays

- Others



At present, North America dominates the global multiplexed diagnostics market and is followed by Europe. Emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America are also expected to undergo rapid growth in this market owing to benefits such as time saving and cost reduction in diagnostics.



Some of the major factors driving the market for multiplexed diagnostics include high demand for improving diagnosis and predicting treatment response. Other factors propelling the market growth are technological advances in multivariate diagnosis methods, continuous addition of novel and innovative biomarkers and an intensive effort to clinically validate these multiplexed diagnostic tests. However, dicey reimbursement policies, vague business models and ever increasing competition among the current market players may pose a challenge to the multiplexed diagnostics market.



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Some of the key players contributing to the multiplexed diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., BioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., ELITech Group, CytoCore, Inc., Life Technologies Corporation, Genzyme Corporation, GE Healthcare, Novartis Diagnostics, Hologic Inc., Illumina, Inc., MiraiBio, Inc., Myriad Genetics QIAGEN N.V, Roche Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Tecan Group Ltd. and Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



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