Construction Industry Sewerage Research in UK - May 2014: Research Background & Research Ideas

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast



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Table of Content



Executive Summary

The market

Ofwat determines that total capital expenditure in England and Wales in the 2010-15 period could rise by 31%

Fewer major capital projects undertaken during current regulatory period 2010-15 (AMP5)

More capital spending geared towards improvements in sewerage infrastructure

Figure 1: UK capital expenditure on sewerage services, 2008/09-2012/13

Non-infrastructure maintenance and enhancement spending dominates sewerage capital expenditure

Figure 2: Analysis of sewerage capital expenditure in England and Wales by water and sewerage companies, by type, 2012/13

Capital expenditure by Scottish Water fell strongly in 2010/11, and is now expected to stabilise between 2012/13 and 2014/15

Total UK capital expenditure in the water and sewerage industry is projected to fall in 2014/15

Figure 3: UK capital expenditure on the water and sewerage industry, 2010/11-2014/15

Shift in focus from capital investment towards asset maintenance expected during AMP6

Market factors

Water Framework Directive (WDF)

Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (UWWTD)

Figure 4: Sewerage treatment enhancement expenditure driven by UWWTD in England and Wales, 1990-2015

Transfer of private sewers in England and Wales

Companies

Industry structure in England and Wales

Industry structure: Scotland

Industry structure: Northern Ireland

What we think



Introduction

Market factors

Definitions

Methodology

Abbreviations

Market positioning

UK economy

Inflation

Interest rates

Business investment

Market factors

Industry regulation

Legislative environment

European Water Framework Directive (WFD)

Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (UWWTD)

Figure 5: Sewerage treatment enhancement expenditure driven by UWWTD in England and Wales, 1990-15

The Drinking Water Directive

Revised Bathing Water Directive

Figure 6: UK coastal bathing water compliance with Bathing Water Directive for mandatory coliform standards, 2009-13

Transfer of private sewers in England and Wales

Figure 7: Capital expenditure on private sewers in England and Wales, by water and sewerage company, 2009-13

The Flood and Water Management Act 2010

Water Bill 2013



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Industry Structure

Chapter summary

England and Wales

Figure 8: Details of water and sewerage companies, as of March 2014

Figure 9: Details of companies that supply sewerage services to water-only companies, as of April 2014

Figure 10: Sewerage customers of water and sewerage companies, household and non-household, 2011/12 and 2012/13

Figure 11: Sewerage customers of water and sewerage companies, household and non-household, 2012/13

Sewage treatment processes

Sludge (biosolids) treatment

Regulators

Performance

Figure 12: Sewer flooding indicators in England and Wales, by company, 2011/12-2012/13

Figure 13: Ofwat final determinations for sewer flooding expenditure, by water and sewerage company, 2010-15

Figure 14: Expenditure to reduce flooding risk for properties in England and Wales, by water and sewerage company, 2010/11-2014/15

Scotland

Northern Ireland



Capital Expenditure

Chapter summary

Capital expenditure

Figure 15: Total capital expenditure, by water and sewerage companies in England and Wales, 2005-10 and 2010-15

Figure 16: Total capital expenditure, by water-only companies in England and Wales, 2005-10 and 2010-15

Figure 17: Actual UK capital expenditure on water and sewerage services, 2008/09-2012/13

Figure 18: UK capital expenditure on water and sewerage services, 2008/09-2012/13

Figure 19: UK capital expenditure on water and sewerage services graph, 2008/09-2012/13

Figure 20: Analysis of sewerage-related capital expenditure in England and Wales, by company, 2007/08-2012/13

Figure 21: Analysis of sewerage-related capital expenditure, by water and sewerage companies in England and Wales, 2007/08-2012/13

Figure 22: Analysis of sewerage capital expenditure in England and Wales, by water and sewerage companies, by type, 2011/12-2012/13

Figure 23: Analysis of Scottish Water capital expenditure on water and sewerage services, 2008/09-2012/13

Figure 24: Analysis of Scottish Water capital expenditure on water and sewerage services graph, 2008/09-2012/13

Figure 25: Progress of Scottish Water to date in the five year investment programme 2010/15

Figure 26: Analysis of Northern Ireland Water capital expenditure on water and sewerage services, 2008/09-2012/13

Figure 27: Analysis of Northern Ireland Water capital expenditure on water and sewerage services graph, 2008/09-2012/13

Process plant expenditure

Figure 28: UK capital and process plant expenditure, by the water and sewerage industry, 2008/09-2012/13

Civil engineering expenditure

Figure 29: Civil engineering construction output for the sewerage industry in Great Britain, 2009-13

Building expenditure

Figure 30: UK capital and building expenditure, by the water and sewerage industry, 2008/09-2012/13

Other expenditure

Figure 31: UK capital and other expenditure, by the water and sewerage industry, 2008/09-2012/13

Figure 32: UK capital expenditure on water and sewerage services, by expenditure area, 2012/13

Sewer renovation and repair

Figure 33: Sewers renovated and replaced in England and Wales, by company, 2008/09-2012/13



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Company Analysis

Chapter summary

England and Wales

Anglian Water Services

Figure 34: Financial analysis of Anglian Water Services, 2009-13

Figure 35: Number of properties billed by Anglian Water, 2011/12-2012/13

Figure 36: Anglian Water, infrastructure details, 2008/09-2012/13

Figure 37: Total capital expenditure of Anglian Water, 2008/09-2012/13

Figure 38: Analysis of sewerage capital expenditure by Anglian Water Services, by type, 2011/12-2012/13

United Utilities Water

Figure 39: Financial analysis of United Utilities Water, 2009-13

Figure 40: Number of properties billed by United Utilities, 2011/12-2012/13

Figure 41: United Utilities, infrastructure details, 2008/09-2012/13

Figure 42: Total capital expenditure of United Utilities, 2008/09-2012/13

Figure 43: Analysis of sewerage capital expenditure by United Utilities, by type, 2011/12-2012/13

Northumbrian Water

Figure 44: Financial analysis of Northumbrian Water, 2009-12

Figure 45: Number of properties billed by Northumbrian Water, 2011/12-2012/13

Figure 46: Northumbrian Water, infrastructure details, 2008/09-2012/13

Figure 47: Total capital expenditure of Northumbrian Water, 2008/09-2012/13

Figure 48: Analysis of sewerage capital expenditure by Northumbrian Water, by type, 2011/12-2012/13

Severn Trent Water

Figure 49: Financial analysis of Severn Trent Water, 2009-13

Figure 50: Number of properties billed by Severn Trent Water, 2011/12-2012/13

Figure 51: Severn Trent Water, infrastructure details, 2008/09-2012/13

Figure 52: Total capital expenditure of Severn Trent Water, 2008/09-12/13

Figure 53: Analysis of sewerage capital expenditure by Severn Trent Water, by type, 2011/12-2012/13

South West Water

Figure 54: Financial analysis of South West Water, 2009-13

Figure 55: Number of properties billed by South West Water, 2011/12-2012/13

Figure 56: South West Water, infrastructure details, 2008/09-2012/13

Figure 57: Total capital expenditure of South West Water, 2008/09-2012/13

Figure 58: Analysis of sewerage capital expenditure by South West Water, by type, 2011/12-2012/13

Southern Water Services

Figure 59: Financial analysis of Southern Water Services, 2009-13

Figure 60: Number of properties billed by Southern Water, 2011/12-2012/13

Figure 61: Southern Water, infrastructure details, 2008/09-2012/13

Figure 62: Total Capital Expenditure of Southern Water Services, 2006/07-2010/11

Figure 63: Analysis of sewerage capital expenditure by Southern Water Services, by type, 2011/12-2012/13

Thames Water Utilities

Figure 64: Financial analysis of Thames Water Utilities, 2009-13

Figure 65: Number of properties billed by Thames Water Utilities, 2011/12-2012/13

Figure 66: Thames Water Utilities, infrastructure details, 2008/09-2012/13

Figure 67: Total capital expenditure of Thames Water Utilities, 2008/09-2012/13

Figure 68: Analysis of sewerage capital expenditure by Thames Water Utilities, by type, 2011/12-2012/13

Dwr Cymru Cyfyngedig

Figure 69: Financial analysis of Dwr Cymru Cyfyngedig, 2009-13

Figure 70: Number of properties billed by Dwr Cymru Cyfyngedig, 2011/12-2012/13

Figure 71: Dwr Cymru Cyfyngedig, infrastructure details, 2008/09-2012/13

Figure 72: Total capital expenditure of Dwr Cymru Cyfyngedig, 2008/09-2012/13

Figure 73: Analysis of sewerage capital expenditure by Dwr Cymru Cyfyngedig, by type, 2011/12-2012/13

Wessex Water

Figure 74: Financial analysis of Wessex Water, 2009-13

Figure 75: Number of properties billed by Wessex Water, 2011/12-2012/13

Figure 76: Wessex Water, infrastructure details, 2008/09-2012/13

Figure 77: Total capital expenditure of Wessex Water, 2008/09-2012/13

Figure 78: Analysis of sewerage capital expenditure by Wessex Water, by type, 2011/12-2012/13

Yorkshire Water Services

Figure 79: Financial analysis of Yorkshire Water Services, 2009-13

Figure 80: Number of properties billed by Yorkshire Water, 2011/12-2012/13

Figure 81: Yorkshire Water, infrastructure details, 2008/09-2012/13

Figure 82: Total capital expenditure of Yorkshire Water Services, 2008/09-2012/13

Figure 83: Analysis of sewerage capital expenditure by Yorkshire Water Services, by type, 2011/12-2012/13

Scottish Water

Figure 84: Financial analysis of Scottish Water, 2009-13

Northern Ireland

Figure 85: Financial analysis of Northern Ireland Water, 2009-13

Figure 86: Total capital expenditure of Northern Ireland Water, 2008/09-2012/13



Market Forecast

Chapter summary

Future expenditure

Figure 87: Annual price limits for 2010/11 to 2014/15, by water and sewerage companies

Figure 88: Annual price limits for 2010/11 to 2014/15, by water-only companies

Figure 89: Average expected household bill, by water and sewerage companies, 2009/10 and 2014/15

Figure 90: Average expected household water bill, by water-only companies, 2009/10 and 2014/15

Figure 91: UK population, by region, 2013-25

Forecast capital expenditure

Capital expenditure during AMP5 2010-15

Figure 92: Total proposed capital expenditure by water and sewerage companies in England and Wales, 2010-15

Figure 93: Forecast UK capital expenditure on the water and sewerage industry, 2010/11-2014/15

Figure 94: Capital expenditure on water and sewerage services in England and Wales during AMP5, 2010/11-2014/15

Figure 95: Capital expenditure on water and sewerage services in England and Wales during AMP5, 2010/11-2014/15

Figure 96: Forecast capital expenditure for Scottish Water, 2010/11-2014/15

Figure 97: Forecast capital expenditure for Scottish Water graph, 2010/11-2014/15

Figure 98: Forecast investment programme for Northern Ireland Water, 2010/11-2014/15

Figure 99: Forecast investment programme for Northern Ireland Water graph, 2010/11-2014/15

England and Wales – AMP6 2015-20

Figure 100: Proposed total expenditure for AMP6 in England and Wales, by water and sewerage company, 2015/16-2019/20

Figure 101: Proposed total expenditure for AMP6 in England and Wales graph, by water and sewerage company, 2015/16-2019/20

Thames Tideway Tunnel

Scotland investment programme 2015-2021

Figure 102: Forecast capital expenditure for Scottish Water, 2015/16-2020/21

Northern Ireland investment programme 2015/16-2020/21



Further Sources and Contacts

Trade associations and regulatory bodies

Trade magazines

Trade exhibitions



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