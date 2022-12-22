NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2022 -- AMA Research started a new business research with title Global Construction Insurance Market Study Forecast till 2027 . This Global Construction Insurance market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Construction Insurance market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Global Construction Insurance market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (United States), AXA S.A. (France), China Life Insurance (Group) Company (China), Ping an Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd. (China), Allianz SE (Germany), Anthem, Inc. (United States), Kaiser Foundation Group of Health Plans (United States), Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Italy), State Farm Group (United States), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (United States).



Scope of the Report of Construction Insurance

Construction insurance is designed to protect assets and liabilities arising during the way of construction. The policy is implemented under two cover sections including it protects construction work like material, tools, plant, and equipment from loss and damages that occurs during construction time. Construction insurance helps in times of difficulty for the contractors. Increasing government spending on such policies drive the global construction insurance market growth.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Builders Risk Insurance, Commercial & Contractor General Liability Insurance, Errors & Omissions Insurance or Professional Liability Insurance, Commercial Auto/Truck Insurance), Application (Builders, Contractors, Others), Sales Channels (Agency, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels), Project Size (Less than 1 Million, 1 Million " 10 Million, 10 Million â€" 20 Million, Greater than 20 Million)



Market Trends:

Increasing Risks on the Construction Sites for the Labours



Opportunities:

Surging Construction Insurance demand from Developing Countries to cover costs and Damages can create Opportunities for Market Growth.



Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Construction Projects across the Globe

Rising Demand for Construction Insurance from Builders and Contractors

On 27th May 2020, AXA XL the North American construction insurance business launched a first-of-its-kind Construction Ecosystem an integrated digital platform that provides contractors unique insights and benchmarks into job site and operational risks.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



