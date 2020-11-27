Construction Jobs in the US – High Demand for Construction Professionals as the US Is Set to Rapidly Improve Its Current Infrastructure

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2020 -- Advances in the use of data within the construction sector are changing the ways problems are identified and predicted. New strategies are being implemented to ensure project delivery, operational costs and resources are as efficient as possible so that complex construction projects can be completed with speed and accuracy. The number of jobs available in the construction sector has almost doubled since 2014, according to a report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, whereas the number of hires has only increased by 14%. Construction professionals are in high demand as the US is looking to make significant upgrades to its existing infrastructure. Engineers across the country are in extremely high demand as the construction sector grows stronger every year. Now is time right time to further your career and get behind the teams modernizing the US.



LVI Associates have a large team of 750+ ambitious employees and consultants calling 12+ office locations worldwide home. As the leading specialist recruiter for infrastructure careers in the US, the firm are part of the Phaidon International group and are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 industry-leading companies. LVI Associates offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a number of specialist sectors including transportation, building services, construction, forensics, oil and gas, power, renewable energy and water and environmental. The firm have invested heavily in the regular training of their consultants to ensure the best-in-class recruitment technology is used, producing optimal results for candidates and clients. Over the years, LVI Associates have dedicated time to building a network of over one million mid-to-senior professionals covering over 60 countries globally. These include: highly skilled engineers, project managers, directors and originators, with this strong network around the firm, their hiring decisions are made with the backing of expert knowledge.



As a specialist recruiter for the industry, LVI Associates are able to provide an unrivalled service which shows why the leaders in their field. The agency can offer deep sector expertise as their consultants are experts in their chosen area. LVI Associates have developed a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals giving them direct market knowledge on where the best talent is located. The firm provide their clients with insights on market trends and guidance on salary expectations, desirable skill sets, new technologies and employees expectations. LVI Associates can source talent with the unique skill sets you require from their expansive database of exceptional professionals in the industry, saving you time. LVI Associates allow you to have peace of mind when it comes to tackling your biggest business issue: talent acquisition. They will cut the recruiting costs and avoid bad hires which will also save you money in the long run. Hiring the wrong candidate can result in poor work performance and losing company morale as a whole. Get in touch with LVI Associate's passionate consultants today to find out how you can define your next career move or find the right talent for your business.



"During uncertain times, LVI Associates offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the construction sectors and help them secure top talent."



Roles currently available through LVI Associates include: underground wet utilities construction superintendent, project manager – geotechnical construction, senior bridge estimator – construction, senior director – construction litigation, head of EPC, solar construction manager, construction defect consultant, project engineer and senior estimator, to name just a few. The opportunity for immense career growth in the industry in the US is just round the corner for the right individuals. Jobs are available across the US, from New York to Los Angeles, Charlotte to Boston and Chicago to San Francisco. Get in touch today to find out how you can find the right talent or define your next career move.



