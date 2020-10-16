Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- Construction Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery



Construction companies are increasingly using autonomous construction vehicles and heavy equipment to improve productivity. These automated vehicles are equipped with sensors, cameras and GPS. Real-time data obtained from these devices helps in remote monitoring of jobsite and reduces construction time. Vehicles connected through IoT, telematics and RFID tracking technologies are also helping the construction industry to be more collaborative, efficient and safe. Leading manufacturers such as Komatsu, Caterpillar and Volvo CE are continuously releasing new models of autonomous, semi-autonomous and remote controlled excavators and other heavy equipment. Royal Truck & Equipment is pilot testing with Florida DOT for self-driving crash trucks for work zones.



The construction market consists of the sales revenues earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that construct buildings or engineering projects (e.g., highways and utility systems). Establishments that prepare sites for new construction and those that subdivide land for sale as building sites are included in this market. The construction market includes new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs.



The global construction market is expected to decline from $12744.5 billion in 2019 to $12633.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $15482 billion in 2023.



China State Construction Engineering Co Ltd; China Railway Group Ltd; China Railway Construction Corporation Limited; China Communications Construction Group Ltd; Vinci SA



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global construction market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global construction market. Africa was the smallest region in the global construction market.



September 22, 2020: The battery revolution is moving from the highway to the construction site. At a project in northern Hong Kong, vn Ltd. has swapped out diesel generators with massive lithium-ion batteries called Enertainers to power the giant cranes that erect high-rises. It's yet another indication of how reduced cost and improved efficiency have opened the door for the technology to move into fields once thought impossible to electrify.



This independent 300 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Construction market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Construction in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Construction market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Construction market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Construction on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Construction Market and assist manufacturers and Construction organization to better grasp the development course of Construction Market.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



