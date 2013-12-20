Construction Professionals Hub Launches with 25% Discount Membership Offer

New Milton, Hampshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Construction professionals are highly skilled individuals that create, maintain and innovate the urban world that houses most of the human population. Despite this, they are still difficult to get hold of for many cyber-oriented individuals who look first to Google rather than the classifieds to find contractors. Construction Professionals Hub has been created as a way for construction professionals to list themselves online in a single database that gives users maximum convenience in identifying and selecting their contractors. To celebrate the launch, they are offering 25% off a years’ membership to all businesses.



Every business that decides to take them up on the special offer will receive a custom CP Hub profile, a map locator, search engine optimized listings that will help their businesses rank on keywords, a description of the business together with a list of key services offered, and a feature on the latest projects undertaken. The listings drive traffic to the business’ website making lead generation a reality.



Users who go to the site looking for businesses can search through categories for anything from construction drawing services to wall cladding and project management. The site can be searched using keywords and terms, by category or by the latest additions of business listings.



A spokesperson for Construction Professionals Hub explained, “Though it’s still early days for us we are receiving a very exciting response from people in the industry and those trying to find them. The database is already filling out rapidly and the early adopters are the ones taking advantage of the least competitive marketplace and therefore dominating the attention of potential customers, making it the best possible move to sign up and take advantage of not only a preferential membership rate, but also a source of customers untapped by the competition.”



About Construction Professionals Hub

Construction Professionals Hub is a new trusted directory service for construction professionals. Clients browsing The Hub benefit from a wide range of construction disciplines and skill sets at their fingertips, with no call for lengthy phone research, internet searches, or pricey agency retainers and rate markups to find the expertise they need. Launched by specialists with over 25 years’ experience in providing building consultancy services, The Hub provides the best place for construction professionals to be found. For more information, please visit: http://www.cp-hub.com/