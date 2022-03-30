New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2022 -- Challenges have been plentiful for the construction sector over the past year, whether they relate to politics or the pandemic. However, not every part of the industry has been negatively affected, in fact, some have gone on to thrive. As a result, there are a lot of construction projects to watch in 2022. Progress on the ground-breaking HS2 in the UK, for example, has gathered momentum and looks set to speed ahead in 2022, especially at the Old Oak Common site, the only stop along the HS2 in the capital. Sizewell C is a large-scale nuclear energy project that could be one of a number of nuclear developments to receive Treasury funding. According to EDF, construction at Sizewell C could begin before 2024. The former US Embassy at 30 Grosvenor Square in London is going to be the site of another major piece of construction. The £400 million project will convert the former embassy into a 139-room luxury hotel that will be part of the Rosewood group.



As a construction recruiter, it's vital for LVI Associates to remain on top of the latest developments in the industry in countries all over the world. There has been a significant slowdown for many parts of construction during the pandemic but projects like those mentioned above show that there are green shoots everywhere in the sector today. That's going to mean even more demand for talented people looking to take a career-defining next step. LVI Associates is a construction recruiter ideally placed to help make this happen. The firm has a broad range of expertise that includes hiring for building services, renewable energy, power and forensics as well as being a renowned construction recruiter. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals built up over a number of years, the firm has extensive resources when it comes to making fruitful connections happen. Working with a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions gives the team the flexibility to create options for every hiring need.



LVI Associates is a construction recruiter serving every corner of the USA. The firm's reach extends to most major cities, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The American team is also part of a worldwide workforce of 1,000+, which adds significantly to the reach that LVI Associates is able to achieve for clients and candidates. Plus, LVI Associates is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Nurturing internal talent is something that the firm invests heavily in. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As a construction recruiter with a wealth of other hiring expertise, LVI Associates is able to offer a broad range of roles, including Land Development Project Manager, Heavy Civil Estimator and Water Resources Director.



Commenting on the growth of the engineering sector, Ben Stedman, Director at LVI Associates, comments. "The recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide unprecedented funding for energy and infrastructure projects across the U.S. From renewable energy infrastructure to creating safer roadways, this investment will help strengthen the foundations of our communities." He adds, "Having the right talent in place will be critical for firms to deliver these new projects, and the LVI Associates team is ready to support our clients in securing top engineering and infrastructure professionals."



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.