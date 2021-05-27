Construction Recruitment and the COVID-19 Pandemic

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2021 -- The impact of the pandemic has been widely felt in construction but new figures indicate that some parts of the industry are getting hit more forcefully than others. Recent statistics from the United States Department of Commerce have revealed that construction spending rose by just 0.2% in March 2021. This was despite previous predictions that this would be closer to a 1.9% increase. Spending on residential construction was more resilient with an increase of 0.7%. There remains considerable demand for residential housing and this is one of the reasons why the numbers for this part of the construction sector are generally more positive. It is in nonresidential construction where the impact of the pandemic is being absorbed more deeply. Analysis from Associate Builders and Contractors suggests that spending was down on a monthly basis in 11 of 16 nonresidential subcategories. Although plenty of the year still remains it's clear that not all of construction is recovering in the same way where the pandemic is concerned.



LVI Associates was established in 2012 and is now a leading specialist recruiter for the infrastructure sector, including construction recruitment. Delivering effective and versatile hiring support to organisations large and small is priority, as is ensuring that talented people are able to make career-defining next moves with ease. Industries such as construction face clear challenges in terms of recovery in the coming months and effective construction recruitment support can make a big difference to creating more resilient and productive teams. LVI Associates brings a depth of insight that comes from almost a decade in the infrastructure sector and consultants are extensively trained, working with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. The firm has nurtured a network of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and has connections with a broad spectrum of businesses, from innovative start-ups to well-known global brands. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions are designed to make effective hiring simple, supporting key organizational goals and values.



With extensive experience in the US infrastructure recruitment market, including in construction recruitment, LVI Associates provides key support to organisations and individuals across the country. Areas of expertise include renewable energy, building services, forensics, power, transportation and construction recruitment. The firm has a presence in strategic locations across the US, including Dallas and Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Charlotte and Boston. This nationwide perspective is combined with a unique international reach that comes from being part of an extensive international network. Plus, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group. There are a myriad of different and exciting roles available via LVI Associates in the US today, including; Forensic Mechanical Engineer, Senior Project Manager, Bridge Superintendent, Public Works Field Engineer, Senior Project Manager, Senior Estimator [Commercial Construction] and Project Engineer [Heavy Highway].



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about construction recruitment visit https://www.lviassociates.com



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact LVI Associates USA: +1 646 759 4560



For more information about LVI Associates USA services, please go to https://www.lviassociates.com.



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.