Construction Research on China Ceramic Tile Industry Report, 2014-2018: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Research Report On China Ceramic Tile Industry" Report, 2014-2018



With economic growth, increasing urbanization rate and people's disposable income, the requirement on housing quality and comfort is augmenting, China’s ceramic tile market is also booming, with market scale increasing from RMB131 billion in 2007 to RMB380 billion in 2013, representing a CAGR of 19.4%. However, as the growth of investment in real estate slowed down, China’s ceramic tile market also entered a perod of adjustment. In 2013, the peneratation of ceramci tile consumption for new house decoration in China reached 74.7%, but in 2008 this rate is estimated to drop to 68.5%, with market scale hitting RMB402.1 billion.



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Chinese building ceramics enterprises are mainly concentrated in southeast coastal areas and Jiangxi province. With better equipment, strong technical force, excellent quality and high brand awareness, enterprises in these areas attach most importance to the production and sales of medium and high-end building ceramics. Among them, Guangdong and Fujian belong to the traditional production base of building ceramics, while Jiangxi is a significant emerging production base with the influx of a large number of good brands resulting from the transfer of ceramics industry from Guangdong and coastal cities.



The Chinese ceramic tile market now features numerous brands, showing serious homogenization of products and low concentration of enterprises. High-end brands include Dongpeng, Marco Polo, Hongyu, Newpearl, New Zhongyuan, Oceano, Nabel, Bode, Eagle Ceramic, etc., of which the top ten tile manufacturers hold a combined market share of only 9.93% and the market competition is very intense. In the future, as the industrial transfer and government’s strengthening protection of environment, the technically backward capacity will be gradually eliminated, accompanied by more corporate mergers and rising market concentration (especially in the high-end market segment).



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Table of Content



1. Introduction of Ceramic Tile

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.2 Standards & Policies



2. China Ceramic Tile Related Industries

2.1 Housing Industry

2.2 Home Decoration Industry

2.3 Other Market Drivers

2.3.1 Urbanization

2.3.2 Per Capita Disposable Income



3. China Ceramic Tile Market

3.1 Market Scale

3.2 Output

3.3 Competition Pattern

3.4 Import and Export

3.4.1 Import

3.4.2 Export

3.5 Forecast



4 Regional Markets

4.1 Overall Pattern

4.2 Output by Provinces/Cities

4.2.1 Guangdong

4.2.2 Fujian

4.2.3 Jiangxi

4.2.4 Liaoning

4.2.5 Shandong

4.2.6 Henan

4.2.7 Hubei

4.2.8 Guangxi

4.2.9 Sichuan

4.2.10 Hebei



5. Key Players in China

5.1 Dongpeng

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Key Financial Data

5.1.3 Revenue Breakdown

5.1.4 Main Products

5.1.5 Production Facilities

5.1.6 Retail Outlets

5.1.7 Warehouse Location

5.1.8 Ceramic Tiles Sales Channel

5.2 Marco Polo

5.2.1 Profile

5.2.2 Main Products

5.3 Hongyu

5.3.1 Profile

5.3.2 Technologies & Products

5.4 Newpearl (Guanzhu, Summit)

5.4.1 Profile

5.4.2 Technologies & Products

5.4.3 Production Bases

5.5 New Zhongyuan

5.5.1 Profile

5.5.2 Technologies & Products

5.5.3 Production Bases

5.6 Oceano

5.6.1 Profile

5.6.2 Development History

5.6.3 Technologies & Products

5.6.4 Production Layout

5.7 Nabel

5.7.1 Profile

5.7.2 Main Products

5.7.3 Main Production Bases

5.8 Bode

5.8.1 Profile

5.8.2 Main Products

5.9 Eagle Ceramic

5.9.1 Profile

5.9.2 Main Products

5.9.3 Production Layout

5.10 Monalisa

5.10.1 Profile

5.10.2 Main Products

5.10.3 Production Layout

5.11 Cimic

5.11.1 Profile

5.11.2 Key Financial Data

5.11.3 Revenue and Gross Margin Breakdown

5.11.4 Output, Sales Volume and Inventory

5.11.5 Cost Structure and R&D Investment

5.11.6 Clients and Suppliers

5.11.7 Production Bases and Subsidiaries

5.12 China Ceramics

5.12.1 Profile



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5.12.2 Key Financial Data

5.12.3 Revenue Breakdown

5.12.4 Technologies & Products

5.12.5 Sales Network

5.12.6 R&D

5.12.7 Key Customers & Suppliers

5.12.8 Production Base



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