Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Construction sealants are used in buildings or any other constructions to fill gaps to prevent the entry of fluids or other substances through them. The market is facing increased demand due to the growing need for the product in residential constructions. The global construction sealants market is projected to reach USD 12.32 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research.



Key participants include Sika AG, BASF SE, Mapei SPA, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Wacker Chemie AG, Asian Paints Ltd., HB Fuller, and Bostik SA, among others.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Construction Sealants Market at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/294



Market Drivers



The market is projected to observe high growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for its applications in sanitary & kitchen, glazing, and flooring and joining in residential, industrial, and commercial constructions. Growing demand for green constructions, increasing awareness among the people to conserve the environment and strict government legislation will further boost the market demand during the forecast period.



Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Silicone

Polysulfide

Polyurethane

Emulsion

Plastisol

Others



Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bonding

Protection

Insulation

Cable Management

Sound Proofing



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Reactive

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glazing

Flooring & Joining

Sanitary & Kitchen

Others



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Furthermore, the growing demand for construction sealants from the emerging nations resulting from an increase in developmental projects, including the increasing residential constructions, will further fuel market demand.



Browse Full RD with TOC of This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/construction-sealants-market



Regional Analysis



The Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period, owing to the growing industrial, residential, and urban development. Countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea are investing huge sums of money in developmental projects, such as building bridges, dams, commercial buildings, and houses, fueling the market demand during the forecast period. North America is also expected to witness considerable growth, owing to the growing renovation projects undertaken for residential houses.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Construction Sealants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Construction Sealants Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand from emerging markets



4.2.2.2. Growing demand in residential buildings



4.2.2.3. Rise in commercial & industrial construction spending



4.2.2.4. Growing demand for green building



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw materials



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Construction Sealants Market By Resin Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Resin Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Silicone



5.1.2. Polysulfide



5.1.3. Polyurethane



5.1.4. Emulsion



5.1.5. Plastisol



5.1.6. Others



Chapter 6. Construction Sealants Market By Usage Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Usage Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Bonding



6.1.2. Protection



6.1.3. Insulation



6.1.4. Cable Management



6.1.5. Sound Proofing



Chapter 7. Construction Sealants Market By Product Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Water-Based



7.1.2. Solvent-Based



7.1.3. Reactive



7.1.4. Others



Continue..!



Directly Purchase/Place an Order for a copy of this research report at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/294