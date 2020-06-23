Construction Sealants Market Growth by 2024 : Dow Corning Corporation, KCC CORPORTAION, ALCHIMICA, Momentive Performance Materials, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Alstone

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has added a new report on Construction Sealants Market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape Industry in tandem with its competitive terrain.



Growth in residential renovation and remodeling projects along with huge investments in this sector mainly in China & India should contribute towards construction sealants market. Shifting trends towards smart energy saving modern construction projects along with rise in durable and minimal maintenance demand should favor product growth.



Rise in consumer inclination towards green building owing to growing environmental concerns should positively influence product demand. These products offer minimal VOC content, less toxicity reduced cost by controlling energy consumption which reduces adverse effects on environment. Increasing R&D spending to formulate biomass based sealants using soy from renewable technology is likely to act as another driving factor towards industry growth.



Polyurethane construction sealants market is anticipated to exceed USD 2 billion at end of 2024. The product proves to have wide application scope in flooring & joining for public infrastructure including roads, bridges and tunnels owing to its excellent mechanical resistance which helps them to withstand water, smoke, UV degradation, cracking and yellowing thereby stimulating industry growth.



Construction sealants demand with respect from weatherproofing application is anticipated to reach 115 kilo tons by 2024. The product blocks the apertures from the joints which restrict water ingression, dust, airborne contaminants along with easy application, UV protection long lasting protection and efficiency. Strong application in commercial construction bridges, airports, offices and institutions to ensure durability and longtime protection is likely to fuel product demand.



Strict environmental norms by EPA and EU Commission related to emission & toxicity from sealants may challenge industry profitability. Fluctuating raw material prices owing to crude oil prices and usage in packaging, automotive and electronic industries may hamper industry growth thereby affecting construction sealants market price trend.



Acrylic construction sealants market should register strong gains up to 3.5%. It is widely used for windows, ceramic tiles, kitchen, bathrooms doors and wall filling owing to excellent adhesion, low cost and compatibility.



Global construction sealant market share is fairly consolidated and competitive. Some industry participants operating in this market are Wacker Chemie AG, deVan Sealants, Inc., McCoy Soudal, Adshead Ratcliffe & Co Ltd., Novagard Solutions, Kommerling UK Sealants & Adhesives, Hodgson Sealants, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Sika AG, Bostik, 3M, H.B. Fuller, THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER Co. Ltd., Dow Corning Corporation, KCC CORPORTAION, ALCHIMICA, Momentive Performance Materials, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Alstone, Pecora Corporation, Tremco Incorporated.



About Global Market Insights:



Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology



