Construction Sector COVID Relief Extended Until December 2021

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2021 -- COVID support for the construction sector in Singapore was due to come to an end on Sept 30th this year. However, with an extension in place until 31st December the sector looks set to be insulated against the ongoing impact of the pandemic at least until the end of the year. Lost construction jobs, an increase in the cost of foreign manpower and obstacles to contract performance as a result of COVID-19 are just some issues that have arisen since the start of the pandemic. Government relief has not only made it possible for the construction sector in Singapore to survive but also to look at how it could thrive in a more COVID-resilient future. Among other things that means reframing embedded approaches to risk management, dispute resolution and contract negotiation, for example switching to a fairer risk allocation in contracts and rethinking the reliance in the industry on standard form contracts.



LVI Associates has provided vital support for those in construction jobs throughout the pandemic, working with talented individuals keen to take career-defining next steps, as well as a broad spectrum of organisations, from forward-thinking start-ups to international brands. The firm has extensive experience in a range of key fields, including construction jobs and hiring for building services, and renewable energy. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions provides a wide selection of options for businesses keen to find a new way forward, hiring for resilience and growth no matter what the economic conditions. With extensive experience of the construction sector in Singapore - and the whole of the Asia Pacific region - as well as a network of connections at key businesses and a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals the firm is well placed to support effective hiring for client enterprises across the board.



Vital to the success that LVI Associates has enjoyed in the region has been the focus on internal talent. The firm invests heavily in its own team, ensuring that consultants are trained on a regular basis and always have best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to work with. LVI Associates is also able to bring a unique international dimension to its reach. The firm is a well-established presence in the region and also part of a global workforce that numbers 1,000+. It is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Talented individuals seeking to move ahead in construction jobs - as well as a range of other areas - can find a wealth of new opportunities via LVI Associates. There are currently many different roles available through the firm, including Senior I&C Engineer, Operations Engineer [Waste & Water], Pumps Service Manager, Segment Sales Manager [Building Services] and Technical Chemical Sales Manager.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about construction jobs across Asia Pacific visit https://www.lviassociates.sg



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact LVI Associates Singapore: +65 3165 1400.



For more information about LVI Associates Singapore services, please go to https://www.lviassociates.sg



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.