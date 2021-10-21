Construction Sector Faces Key Materials Shortage

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2021 -- Pressures have been constant on the construction sector in the past year, not just in terms of demand for housing, but in dealing with the cracks in the infrastructure and supply chains that normally provide support. It's now emerging that shortages of key materials are making it difficult for the organizations that are not able to procure them and effectively bringing some parts of the construction sector to a grinding halt. In particular, shortages of steel and PVC pipes are causing serious stalling in many areas of construction. In addition, the cost of many basic materials such as adhesives, drywall and electrical equipment has risen and many deliveries have been delayed. Over the past year lumber was one of the few materials to remain in plentiful supply and to see a drop in cost. However, even that hasn't lasted, as since mid-August lumber futures have risen by nearly 40%. There are clearly challenges ahead - but the right team can make all the difference.



DSJ Global is a leading specialist procurement recruiter with extensive experience. The firm was established in 2008 and has developed a broad practice that includes providing support as a procurement recruiter but also in many other essential areas, including logistics, technical operations and supply chain recruitment. The team works in locations nationwide and has a presence in key hubs including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. This extensive reach, combined with a wealth of experience, is allowing many organisations to find hiring solutions to key challenges that exist right now. The firm provides a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that can be tailored to the individual needs of the business. A database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals ensures that DSJ Global is always well placed to help organizations overcome skills challenges.



The firm is also focused on supporting candidates in its role as a procurement recruiter and has access to a network of connections at a range of enterprises across the sector, from innovative start-ups to nationwide brands. As part of an international workforce of over 1,000 talent professionals, DSJ Global also has crucial international connections that are ideal for talented people looking to take a career-defining next step. The firm also has the benefit of being the go-to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as a member of the Phaidon International Group, which operates across six countries. Key to its own growth as a procurement recruiter in recent years has been the investment that DSJ Global has made internally in its own people - consultants receive ongoing training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are currently many roles available via DSJ Global today, including Process Control System Engineer, Quality Assurance Director, Senior Logistics Manager and Production Support Manager.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1,000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.