Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Construction Sector in Russia H1,Bulgaria,Slovenia and Hungary 2014 Development Forecasts for 2014-2019". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market



Construction Sector in Bulgaria 2014 Development Forecasts for 2014-2019 http://www.researchmoz.us/construction-sector-in-bulgaria-2014-development-forecasts-for-2014-2019-report.html



Construction sector in Bulgaria 2014, Development forecasts for 2014-2019 and you’ll have the answers to all pertinent questions about the overall competitive atmosphere and that of the residential, non-residential and civil engineering segments of the sector. In addition, this unique report delivers complete data and analysis regarding the current status of wages, prices and employment and carefully plotted forecasts for all key market and macroeconomic indices over the next five years.



Two immensely useful collections of data are provided with the report. A directory of the Top 100 contractors operating in Bulgaria includes descriptive data categories such as financial data, workforce totals and project history and outlook, as well as the latest contact and website details. An Excel database supplies information about 100 planned projects scheduled for each market segment in the coming months. It reveals the investors and contractors involved, locations and scope of each project as well as the value, size, anticipated completion time and degree of work currently completed at each construction site.



Construction Sector in Slovenia 2014 Development Forecasts for 2014-2019 http://www.researchmoz.us/construction-sector-in-slovenia-2014-development-forecasts-for-2014-2019-report.html



The report offers two completely updated and easy to use databases – Top 100 planned construction projects in Slovenia and the Directory of 100 top construction companies. Project information includes type and location, size, length or area, leading contractor and key investors, portion of construction completed and forecast completion date. Construction company information provided by the directory includes company name, address and telephone, e-mail and website contact information, revenue and profit/loss details, number of employees and recent, new and upcoming project information.



This document also offers expert analysis of the competitive environment in each segment of the Slovenian construction market. Experienced observers with years of expertise in this and similar markets explain the strategies and planning behind the latest trends and events, mergers and acquisitions and other recent and upcoming transactions that are expected to challenge leading companies in the years ahead.



Construction Sector in Hungary 2014 Development forecasts for 2014-2019 http://www.researchmoz.us/construction-sector-in-hungary-2014-development-forecasts-for-2014-2019-report.html



The report updates readers on market and segment value, current wage, price and employment conditions and the total number of businesses active on the market. It examines the macroeconomic situation in Hungary, assesses the regulatory framework and analyses the trends considered likely to be most influential on market development in the years ahead.



Report focuses on projects, competition and forecasts for development 2014-2019

Forward-looking professionals with ties to the Hungarian construction industry are always looking for convenient ways to track activity in the marketplace. Whether they are interested in new infrastructure plans and projects, commercial ventures in the retail, office space, warehouse and industrial sectors or upcoming residential construction projects, they can now locate all the vital statistics and professional analysis they need – in a single comprehensive publication.



Construction Sector in Russia H1 2014 Development Forecasts for 2014-2019 http://www.researchmoz.us/construction-sector-in-russia-h1-2014-development-forecasts-for-2014-2019-report.html



The report also provides two essential resources for construction industry professionals. Furnished in Excel format, Top 100 contractors in Russia provides the names, addresses, contact information, revenue and profit/loss details for the most prominent contracting businesses competing for projects in all federal districts of the country. The second resource, Top 200 planned construction projects in Russia, is also included with the purchase of this timely report. It offers an Excel data presentation of substantial projects planned for all major segments of the market, and provides project investor and contact data as well as details on project size and value and completion status.



Construction sector in Russia H1 2014, Development forecasts for 2014-2019 contains data, analysis and forecasts sought after by contractors, building materials, equipment and machinery manufacturers and distributors, designers and project managers, academics and professionals researchers and analysts and financial and investment specialists with interests in the Russian construction sector.



Contact Us:

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

http://www.researchmoz.us

Blog: http://deepmarketresearchreports.blogspot.com/

word press : http://marketresearchtopix.wordpress.com