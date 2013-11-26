Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Learn about current conditions in Russias construction sector.



Report offers forecasts for development in key segments from H2 2013-2016



The huge and diverse nature of Russias construction industry makes it increasingly difficult for business managers to keep track of market conditions, developments, and the effects of regulation and industry events and trends. Now, participants in planned and current construction ventures, contracting companies, producers of building materials and machines and equipment intended for sale and use in the Russian market can find all the newest and most accurate market intelligence in one convenient source.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/construction-sector-in-russia-h2-2013



Construction sector in Russia H2 2013, Market analysis and development forecasts for 2013-2016, a new publication prepared by the experienced professionals at PMR, delivers comprehensive coverage of the residential, non-residential and civil engineering segments of Russian construction. Professionals involved in the sector, from academics to business consultants, will find this document indispensible when estimating demand, locating suitable investments, preparing corporate reports and calculating market share.



This publication provides overviews for each of the markets three main segments that include current data on value, level of employment, wages and prevailing prices of construction materials-. It explores the prospects for growth in each segment and the likely changes that will occur in these areas over the next three years.



A key portion of the document examines the competitive atmosphere in Russias construction sector by providing information about leading contractors in Russia and detailed market analyses for key building materials sectors, including past performances in production and consumption and market shares.



Another focal point of the report is its emphasis on the future. It lists and evaluates planned projects in all segments of the construction industry in Russia, from projected total residential development to road and infrastructure and commercial and industrial ventures slated for completion by 2016. Macroeconomic conditions and construction trends that are expected to influence productivity and profitability, such as legal regulations, are also discussed in detail.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/179563



Construction sector in Russia H2 2013, Development forecasts for 2013-2016 provides essential information on the investment and regulatory climates in the residential, non-residential and civil engineering and infrastructure segments Russia: it lists and analyses the resulting impacts of these conditions on growth, expansion and the types of projects that will be completed as a result of changing conditions. This unique, comprehensive and innovative market intelligence source is especially valuable to professionals involved in competition research, analysis of investment opportunities, strategic planning and decision making, assessment of product demand for construction materials and equipment and planning and research prior to merger and/or acquisition activity. It is also extremely useful to market researchers, analysts, financial and investment planners and governmental and educational institutions.



Latest Reports:



HNWI Asset Allocation in Peru to 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/hnwi-asset-allocation-in-peru-to-2013



This report is the result of WealthInsights extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in Peru.

The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2007 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2012. This enables us to determine how well the country's HNWIs have performed through the crisis.



Summary



This report provides the latest asset allocations of Peru HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocations of Peru HNWIs to 2017 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy.



Scope



- Independent market sizing of Peru HNWIs across five wealth bands

- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2008 to 2012

- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017

- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons To Buy



- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/179536



Key Highlights



- Peruvian HNWI assets are relatively evenly spread between the six main asset classes. At the end of 2012, real estate was the largest asset class for HNWIs in Peru, accounting for 26.7% of total HNWI assets. This was followed by equities with 16.9%, fixed-income with 15.8%, cash with 15.6%, business interests with 15.2%, and alternatives with 9.8%.

- Equities recorded the strongest growth over the review period. Driven by a strong local residential market, real estate also grew strongly.

- Foreign equity holdings also performed well, increasing from 9.1% of total HNWI assets in 2008 to 10.7% in 2012.

- WealthInsights research showed that, at the end of 2012, 26% of Peruvian HNWIs had second homes abroad.

- As of 2012, HNWI liquid assets amounted to US$27 billion, representing 24.6% of the wealth holdings of Peruvian HNWIs.

- Investment funds (held by asset managers and wealth managers) accounted for US$37billion of HNWI assets in 2012, equating to 33% of HNWI wealth in 2012.



HNWI Asset Allocation in China to 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/hnwi-asset-allocation-in-china-to-2013



This report is the result of WealthInsights extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in China.

The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2007 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2012. This enables us to determine how well the country's HNWIs have performed through the crisis.



Summary

This report provides the latest asset allocations of China HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocations of China HNWIs to 2017 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy.



Scope

Independent market sizing of China HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2008 to 2012

HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons To Buy

The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/179532



Key Highlights

- In 2012, real estate was the largest asset class for Chinese HNWIs (29.7% of total HNWI assets), followed by equities (26.3 %), business interests (22%), cash and deposits (14.4%), alternatives (3.9%) and fixed income (3.9%).

- Equities recorded the strongest growth during the review period, despite the trend for a movement into safer assets during the financial crisis.

- Alternative assets held by Chinese HNWIs decreased during the review period, from 3.9% of total HNWI assets in 2008 to 3.7% in 2012. This was due to the weak performance of hedge funds and private equity holdings.

- The share of equities is expected to grow over the forecast period, followed by real estate. Fixed income will be the worst-performing asset class. Consequently, there will be a movement away from fixed income and towards real estate and equities.

- As of 2012, HNWI liquid assets amounted to US$1.1 trillion, representing 22.1% of the wealth holdings of Chinese HNWIs.



About MarketResearchReports

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://industry-research-reports.blogspot.com/