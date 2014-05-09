Construction Sector Industry Research in Poland H1 2014: Research Background & Research Ideas

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Construction Sector In Poland H1 2014 Development Forecasts For 2014-2019: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Trends Research Report 2014



Survey new developments in Poland’s construction sector as of H1 of 2014



Report describes current market conditions, forecasts for development 2014-2019



Discover convenient access to the most timely information about the projects, players, prices and plans that are making news in Poland’s construction sector, particularly the residential, non-residential and civil engineering segments of the market. PMR has issued a fresh report as of 2014 H1 that updates current conditions, new projects on the horizon and the total number of new building permits issued across the country. This report is an essential aid for construction professionals who need to keep informed of new market developments and upcoming opportunities.



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Construction sector in Poland H1 2014, Development forecasts for 2014-2019 delivers new information on the residential, non-residential and civil engineering segments of the market to readers with interests in the market. Recent clients include: contractors operating in the Polish construction sector, international businesses in search of appropriate investments and manufacturers and distributors of building materials and construction equipment and machinery.



This unique report furnishes data on wages, construction prices and employment, notes changes in residential real estate demand and describes the regulatory environment, legal changes and the resulting effects on the construction industry in Poland. It explores over 350 projects within a database of key details such as location, size, value, lead contractor and primary investors.



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Competition analysis is simplified by the inclusion of evaluations of 20 of the leading construction contractors working on the Polish market today. Information about corporate size, value, locations and recent and upcoming projects is provided in a single space, eliminating the need for time consuming research. The report also reveals new corporate entries on the market, financial status, strategic updates and plans for expansion.



In-depth forecasts for the market from 2014-2019 provide facts, data and analysis that informs readers of expectations for all segments of the Polish construction industry to 2019. Readers will learn the expected length of new roadway construction to be completed by 2016, the volume of new residential construction, predicted changes to the legal framework that governs Poland’s construction industry, and expected levels of commercial development in the coming years.



Construction sector in Poland 2014, Development forecasts for 2014-2019 is a must have document for construction and related industry professionals that need to stay appraised of current developments and projects in the pipeline. Contractors, materials manufacturers, investors, analysts and professionals that offer research and consulting services will all find value in this unique document, which has proven useful when launching new construction businesses in Poland, handling potential mergers and acquisitions and planning a strategy for expansion and/or investment in this market.



To Read Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/196828



Table of Content



Methodology 9

Executive summary 13

Polish construction overview 19

Civil engineering construction 43

Non-residential construction 81

Residential construction 113

Competitive environment 133

List of graphs 145

List of tables 149

About PMR 152



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