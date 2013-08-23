California Neighborhoods Are Using Metroguard Security to Prevent Break-Ins

Chatsworth, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- More neighborhoods in California are turning to Metroguard, a security guard company, to protect against burglaries and other crime in the region.



The company offers trained security guards to keep watch over vulnerable property. Security patrol officers scout the area for suspicious activity to ensure the houses, apartments or other properties are protected against thieves. Metroguard uses unarmed or armed security guards, depending on the needs of the client. Every guard is thoroughly trained in keeping a keen eye on all activity in the area and how to best handle a crime as it takes place. Police departments need to cover a wide area, and as a result they do not have the time or resources to patrol every neighborhood at all hours. Metroguard’s Orange County and Los Angeles security guards can patrol any area for any specified amount of time, day or night. “We are specialists in providing the security services that you need to be able to focus your energy upon your business,” a company spokesperson said.



Metroguard offers more than just neighborhood patrols. Its hotel security guards prevent thieves from stealing property from hotel guests and keep loiterers out. The company also offers construction security guards to keep property from being vandalized as it is built. These guards also prevent unwanted onlookers from entering the property and accidentally injuring themselves with construction equipment. Any business owner looking to keep their businesses safe after-hours can use security guard services.



About Metroguard

Metroguard has served Los Angeles County, Orange County, Ventura County and San Bernardino County for a variety of security needs. The company has provided security for Fortune 500 companies and is dedicated to keeping every client safe and worry-free. For additional information please visit, http://www.metroguardsecurity.com/.