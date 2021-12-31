Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2021 -- Global Construction Software Market, By Component (Solution/Platform, Services), Modules (Contract Management, Procure Management, Others), Application (Residential, Commercial), End-User (Contractors, Builders)- Estimation & Forecast till 2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Construction Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Construction Software market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region



Key Segments Studied in the Global Construction Software Market

The global construction software market accounted for a market size of USD 1,641.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,705.6 Million by 2027. The global construction software market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the assessment period.



The growing need for efficient solutions in the construction sector for streamlining the process is expected to boost the demand for construction software. The rising investments in infrastructural projects by the governments in several countries act as a driving factor for market growth. For instance, in September 2020, in France, the government announced Euro 100 Billion investment in infrastructure. Further, the increasing adoption of cloud-based technology, the emergence of SMEs and start-ups, and rapid urbanization in developing economies is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Despite the drivers, high costs associated with construction software and cybersecurity and data privacy concerns may negatively impact the growth of the global construction software market.

The global construction software market is bifurcated into component, modules, application and end-user.



Based on geography, the global construction software market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America holds the largest share of the global construction software market. The rising spending in the construction sector and the high adoption rate of advanced construction technology are anticipated to support market growth. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global construction software market owing to the developing construction sector in countries like India and China. Further, the market growth in this region is attributed to rapid urbanization, growing investment in the construction sector, and favourable government initiatives in the construction sector. As per the data published by National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the real estate sector in India attracted about USD 5 Billion institutional investments in the year 2020.

Key players operating in the market include Sage Group PLC, Procore Technologies Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Roper Technologies, Inc., Trimble Inc., Constellation Software Inc., BIMobject AB, RIB Software SE, Oracle Corporation, Comprotex Software Inc., BuilderMT LLC, PlanGrid, Inc., Heavy Construction Systems Specialists, Jonas Construction Software Inc., ECI Software Solutions Inc. and others. The cumulative market share of about 46%, is accounted by the top 10 market players. Prominent players in the market are actively engaged in collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and regional expansion.

Recent Developments in the Global Construction Software Market



- In February 2021, Autodesk acquired Innovuze, a company based in Portland, Oregon for USD 1 Billion.

- In September 2019, RIB Software SE and U.S. CAD entered into a strategic partnership to enhance and improve construction technology adoption.

- In July 2019, RIB Software SE, a company headquartered in Germany and Hong Kong, China announced a 70% acquisition of Construction Computer Software (CCS) in South Africa.

- In April 2018, Trimble announced the acquisition of Viewpoint, a leading provider of construction software. With this acquisition, Trimble aimed to expand its addressable market and increase its revenue.

- In October 2016, Roper Technologies announced the acquisition of ConstructConnect, a company having a presence in the U.S. and Canada.



Market Segments:



By Component



- Solution/Platform

o On-premise

o Cloud

- Services

o Professional

o Managed



By Modules



- Contract Management

- Procure Management

- Finance Management

- Inventory Management

- Real Estate Management

- Labor Management

- Customer Management

- Others



By Application



- Residential

- Commercial

- Industrial

- Others



By End-Users



- Creative Agencies

- Architects

- Consultants

- Engineers

- Builders

- Contractors

- Owners

- Interior Designer

- Home Remodelers

- Others



A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon

Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx

Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.



The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

For more information or any query mail at sales@reportocean.com

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.



Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter's Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.



