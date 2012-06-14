Simon Construction Announces the Opening of Its St Louis, MO Office

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- Simon Construction a Midwest commercial construction contractor announces the opening of its St Louis, MO office. The office, located at 907 Fee Fee Road in Maryland Heights Mo, will initially accommodate 16 employees with the intention of expanding further as the needs of the company continue to grow.



The St Louis office will allow Simon Construction to fulfill the growing demand for its services in commercial construction, construction management, owner representation and general contracting. The company has several projects from the April 28th 2012 hail storm.



“The opening of the St. Louis, MO office will help us meet our goals of continuing to provide the highest levels of service to our Missouri clients.



Simon Construction is currently licensed in 10 states throughout the Midwest and West Coast. http://www.simonconstruction.com