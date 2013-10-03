Construction Started in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District One Dubai

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Meydan Group in joint venture with Sobha Developers declared the current status of their recently launched project Mohammed Bin Rashid City-District One in downtown area of Dubai.



Vice president, marketing & sales of the group stated that all the approvals have been taken from all the concerned authorities & construction has just started on this mega project. Giving the details he said that MBR City is a dream project of his Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Covering an area of more than 1000 acres, the project has sparked interest of people from all over the world and their expectations from such big names (developers) didn’t come down a single bit.



What touches the most is its amazing location. Located next to Al Khail Road, adjoining to the prestigious racecourse and also Meydan Hotel, it is less than three kilometers from Burj Khalifa, world’s tallest building & is near to Dubai's key centers like Dubai International Financial Center, Dubai Mall, Emirates Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai airport.



The first phase has over 500 villas. And the most interesting part is that all the villas won’t be of the same design and style. The customer has the choice of choosing one of the three world-class designs themes for his villa - Contemporary, Modern Arabic & Mediterranean.



Over 65% of the total project area will be utilized for open and green spaces like parks and gardens.



This makes it extremely spacious and one of the lowest density residential project on the globe, he stated.



Mohammed Bin Rashid City-District One is also known as MBR City & Meydan Sobha-District One. The project also highlights 7.1 kilometres of man-made lagoons, beaches, retail and leisure facilities like hotels, clubhouses, shopping zones, spas, sports facilities, he mentioned.



And the great news is that construction on this project has already been started & would be in full swing within next couple of weeks. The vice president said that it was truly an opportunity for the people who want to buy luxury villas in Dubai.



He stated, “In view of the chairman of Meydan Group, Mr. Saeed Al Tayer, Mohammed Bin Rashid City was the most important project they had undertaken since they started Meydan Group in 2007”.



See video of Mohammed Bin Rashid City-District One.



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