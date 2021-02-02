Construction Sustainable Materials Market Share, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Applications, Types, Top Companies and Forecasts Report 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- Market Size – USD 261.48 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.3%, Market Trends –Supportive legislative regulations



Construction sustainable materials are materials used in construction that have the lowest possible impact on the environment. These materials are also known as green building materials and include straw, wood, cock, soil, mud, bamboo, etc. The construction sustainable materials must be durable and reusable. Natural conditions like cold, humidity, and rain must not impact heavily on them. The materials used in the construction industry have huge impacts on the environment, increasing the concern towards sustainable materials. By 2027, the global construction sustainable materials market is expected to reach USD 574.93 Billion at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.



Construction Sustainable Materials Market: Market Drivers



In 2019, the size of the market was USD 261.48 billion. Various factors are propelling the growth rate of the industry in the market. One such crucial factor is the increasing demand for sustainable materials in the industrial, residential, and commercial sectors. The demand for reducing energy consumption has also been increased in recent years by consumers across the globe, driving the market sales.



Key participants include Bauder Limited, RedBuilt LLC, DuPont, Lafarge, Alumasc Group PLC, CertainTeed Corporation, PPG Industries, BASF SE, Forbo International SA, and BinderHolz GmbH, among others.



Construction Sustainable Materials Market: Regional Landscape



The global market is highly competitive. The Asia Pacific region is foreseen to grow at a substantial rate. The developing economies are exhibiting rapid urbanization and industrialization. The government has implemented various regulations for the safety of the environment. Owing to a large number of ongoing renovation projects, North America is another major region that is expected to grow in the upcoming years.



Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, DuPont announced the development of Next Generation of Styrofoam™ Brand Insulation for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to sustain high-performance modern building design.

There is a growing demand for net-zero energy buildings that generate adequate renewable energy to suffice their yearly energy consumption needs, thus decreasing the consumption of nonrenewable energy and fueling the demand for construction sustainable materials

The growing trend for biomimicry offers an extensive range of materials for water efficiency, thermal environment, structural efficiency, zero-waste systems, and energy supply that are crucial for sustainable construction.

The construction sustainable materials market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period owing to swift urbanization and growth of the industrial sector in the developing economies. The Southeast Asian region is observing considerable growth in applying sustainable construction standards, owing to the rising concerns over environmental deterioration and national energy security in various nations, including Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Structural

Interior

Exterior

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Insulation

Roofing

Framing

Interior Finishing

Exterior Siding

Others



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



market segment by region/country including:

North america (united states, canada and mexico)

Europe (germany, uk, france, italy, russia and spain etc.)

Asia-pacific (china, japan, korea, india, australia and southeast asia etc.)

South america brazil, argentina, colombia and chile etc.)

Middle east & africa (south africa, egypt, nigeria and saudi arabia etc.)



