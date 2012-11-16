Construction Wood in Belgium to 2016: Market Databook - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Timetric, "Construction Wood in Belgium to 2016: Market Databook", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the construction wood market in Belgium. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the construction wood market and its categories (Solid Wood and Wood-Based Panels), including data by domestic production, supply balance, existing stock, imports and exports. 'Construction Wood in Belgium to 2016: Market Databook' provides an overview and insight into the operating environment of the construction wood industry in Belgium. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Belgian construction value chain and for new players who are considering entering the market.
Scope
- Overview of the construction wood market in Belgium
- Historic and forecast market values for the construction wood market and its categories (Solid Wood and Wood-Based Panels) for the period 2007 through to 2016
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable market data for the construction wood market in Belgium
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market value by domestic production, supply balance, existing stock, imports and exports
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
